Waunakee High School grad Nick Osen became a production assistant with ESPN in January. Three months later, he has begun producing full segments on SportsCenter.
The 24-year-old said working for the network is something he dreamed about since adolescence.
“If you told me that my first full-time job out of college would be at ESPN,” Osen said, “I don’t think I would’ve believed it in high school… A lot of people in Waunakee knew that I was chasing this goal, and it’s pretty cool that it actually happened.”
Osen entered the world of sports media as a junior, when he began writing for the Purple Sage – Waunakee High School’s student-run newspaper. His beat consisted of basketball and volleyball.
He said covering competitive athletics was the next best thing to being involved in them himself.
“Nothing provided me as much happiness as sports did,” Osen said. “I kind of knew, when I was a teenager, that I wouldn’t be able to play anything professionally. So I started to think about (sports journalism), doing the Purple Sage and job-shadowing at a couple places.”
Osen graduated from Waunakee in 2014, and would continue his sports writing at UW-Madison. There, he covered intercollegiate athletics for the student-run website Sconnie Sports Talk.
Osen decided freshman year that his career would be in sports media.
“Before I started school,” Osen said, “I met one of the Bulls reporters and ended up exchanging information with him. In my first two months of school, he let me cover a Bulls-Bucks (preseason) game. And I’d say that is when I officially fell in love with the world of sports.”
The communication-arts major said he knew that he could be successful in the field when an athlete’s response to one of his interview questions ended up headlining a sports-news program.
Osen was 19 years old at the time.
“The first regular season NBA game I ever covered,” Osen said, “I interviewed LeBron James. And his answer to my question became a headline on SportsCenter. Four years later and I am working on that show.”
After graduating in 2019, Osen spent the summer interning at ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption – a weekday, half-hour sports television show – where he assisted with studio production.
Little did he know that internship would lead to a full-time position with the network.
“It was kind of my foot in the door,” Osen said. “I mean, I’ve wanted to work at ESPN since I was 15 or 16. My mom would always give me SportsCenter ornaments every Christmas. So it’s pretty surreal to be working on that show now.”
A production assistant in ESPN’s Next program, Osen produced a full-segment on SportsCenter earlier this month. Featuring former Badger linebacker Zack Baun, the segment aired April 14.
Osen said the production will be his first of many, thanks to the Next program.
“What’s really cool with this position,” Osen said, “is it’s guaranteed a year of production. And then if you make it through the year, you get promoted. But it’s also a developmental leadership program that allows you to network and learn about other parts of the company.”
The PA said the program affords participants an opportunity to test the waters at ESPN, and figure out where they would like to end up at the network.
Osen said he hasn’t closed the door on anything yet, but intends to remain at ESPN.
“Even if other companies came calling,” Osen said, “I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to work at my dream company… There aren’t a lot of companies where you’ll get those types of opportunities. And I’m really happy to be here.”
The recent segment produced by Osen has been uploaded to Vimeo, and can be found online at https://vimeo.com/407694047.
