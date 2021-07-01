Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) residents have circulated two online petitions ahead of a July 12 school-board meeting, where organizers will present their argument as to whether face masks should be required in K-6 buildings.
The petitions were started by parents late last month, after Waunakee’s board of education voted to revise several COVID-19 guidelines that had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the revisions was a change to the district’s mask policy, which had previously required staff and students to wear face coverings inside all K-12 school buildings.
School-board members decided at their June 14 meeting to remove that requirement, making face coverings optional for anyone entering a district-owned facility. Public Health Madison and Dane County had previously rescinded all COVID-19 orders.
Parents took to social media shortly thereafter, voicing mixed responses to the decision.
“I have (two children) under 12 and am thrilled that this is now a parental choice and more in line with what other districts across the state and country are doing,” WCSD resident Tiffany Schultz said.
While parents like Schultz praised the board for allowing families to choose whether their children are masked, others, including pediatrician Meghan Durst, expressed concern about the effect it would have on students who are currently ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“When I saw that the board had decided to make masks optional, I was really surprised that they included kids under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” Durst said. “Kids 12 and under are really the only ones who don’t have that opportunity. And that puts them at increased risk of getting infected, relative to the 12-and-older crowd.”
Durst said her family moved to Waunakee in early 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a statewide closure that forever changed the way in which schools looked at education.
A local doctor, Durst advocated for face-to-face instruction at the lower grade levels because of the benefit it offered younger students. Durst said she was happy that the school district decided on a hybrid model for its youngest learners, but when officials announced last month that masks would no longer be required inside the classroom, she questioned their priorities.
“Somebody mentioned that one of the only things that will make a difference is if the school district is impacted financially,” Durst said. “And I feel like it has forced parents to be in this really difficult situation where it’s like, ‘How much risk are you willing to accept?’”
Durst started reaching out to other parents in the community, to see whether anyone shared her concerns and if there was anything that could be done to bring back the mask requirement.
One parent suggested a petition.
Durst took the idea to heart, and days later, started an online petition on the website Change.org. It requests that the district reinstate its mask requirement at K-6 buildings until vaccines become available for students in those grade levels, which Durst said could happen as early as this fall.
“I was shocked to learn that the Waunakee Board of Education approved a plan to make masks optional during summer school for students in K-6, who do not yet have the opportunity to be vaccinated. This decision is at odds with CDC guidance and what we know about the main mode of transmission for this deadly virus,” Durst states in the petition. “There is no rationale for turning our backs on the recommendations of countless experts, scientists and physicians just months before a highly effective vaccine will be available for those who want one.”
A pharmacist and mother of two elementary-schoolers, Julie Cable agreed that the decision to unmask was premature. She noted that the district had formed a medical advisory committee, comprised of local healthcare professionals, that had repeatedly attested to the effectiveness and stressed the importance of face coverings throughout the pandemic.
Cable said herding unvaccinated students together in a classroom, without masks at this point, would be unwise and have impacts not only inside the schools but outside of them as well.
“I think we’re not fully looking at the whole picture of how that choice affects the whole community,” Cable said. “If kids are exposed to COVID-19, they have to be quarantined and can’t go to school. And if the kids can’t go to school, the parents can’t go to work and the teachers then have to develop separate lesson plans to send home. So that’s more strain on our school resources.”
Cable said unmasking could result in more classroom exposures, which would result in a greater number of quarantines and jeopardize in-person learning for both masked and unmasked students.
For those in the high-risk category, it’s created additional cause for concern.
“Think about kids with health conditions, who may be at most risk for actually having a serious consequence from COVID-19. Think about cystic fibrosis or cerebral palsy – all those different types of conditions – even asthma,” Cable said. “They already have a child who may be struggling with health concerns. And now, they’re going to get less of an educational opportunity because the school has decided to go against public-health guidelines.”
Cable said her son is one of those children who will miss out on in-person learning this year, following the family’s decision to withdraw him from summer school after the district made masks optional rather than mandatory.
“He had many health conditions early on in life. We’re blessed that he’s fortunately through most of that, but even a cold knocks him out harder than a normal kid,” Cable said. “I’m not interested in finding out what COVID would do to him.”
Cable and 155 others have added their signature to the original petition.
Waunakee resident Carter Rierson disagreed that rescinding the mask mandate was a poor decision. The father of a seventh-grader entering Waunakee Middle School, Rierson said residents have done their part the past year and are the reason why local COVID rates have been on the decline.
After hearing about the petition to reinstate the mask mandate at the K-6 level, Rierson started a counter-petition expressing support for the board of education’s recent decision.
“We, as a group, would like to convey our thanks and support to the Waunakee Board of Education approval of the plan to make masks optional during summer school and the upcoming 2021-22 school year,” Rierson states in the counter-petition. “We the undersigned encourage the board to continue to listen to all concerns related to COVID. However, we would like to voice our concern that a loud minority voice against your decision to make masks mandatory does not represent that of a majority of residents at this time.”
Rierson said COVID-19 is a dynamic virus warranting continued conversation, but questioned the rationale behind a mask requirement for students and their teachers.
“I have not seen anything, whatsoever, that shows masks are effective,” Rierson said. “There’s not a lot of people wearing masks anymore. Yet the COVID numbers continue to decline. You know, I’m not a scientist. I’m not going to say that it’s because we’re not wearing masks; I’m not going to say that it’s because of vaccines. I’m not going to say that it’s because of hitting herd immunity, or anything like that. All I’m saying is, we’re not wearing masks anymore and numbers are still going drastically down. So what’s the point?”
Rierson said 245 people have signed the counter-petition, which can also be found at Change.org.