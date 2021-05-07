The Waunakee boys lacrosse team continued its hot start to the spring with wins over Westside and Sun Prairie last week.

On April 28, the host Warriors hammered Westside 21-2.

Waunakee followed it up with a 14-7 triumph over host Sun Prairie on May 1.

The wins pushed the Warriors to 5-0.

Waunakee had previously opened the season with wins over Verona (18-3), Hudson (13-8) and Homestead (13-6).

No scoring information was available on both of last week’s games.

The Warriors will play Arrowhead this Saturday before returning home to host Eastside at 7:30 p.m. on May 10.

