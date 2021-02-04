Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Waunakee-DeForest girls gymnastics co-op has had to make some changes this season. On top of an abbreviated schedule, the Warriors are competing virtually for some of their meets.
The Lady Warriors had their first virtual meet on Jan. 27 against Verona. The Wildcats came away with a 134.200-126.625 victory.
“It was a very different experience doing a virtual dual versus an in-person dual, but the gymnast made the best of the situation and overall I was very impressed with how they performed,” Waunakee-DeForest coach Brittany Hoffman said. “This season has been like no other, but the team is doing amazing. I am so extremely proud of them and that they come in everyday with positivity and smiles under their masks.”
Waunakee-DeForest had its best score on the floor exercise. The co-op came away with a score of 33.150.
Savannah Treinen led W-D in the floor exercise with a score of 8.725 to place second behind Verona’s Ella Crowley (9.225).
Kirsten Beery (fifth, 8.175), Trinity Gehrmann (sixth, 8.125), Sydney Thompson (sixth, 8.125) and Amanda Young (ninth, 7.125) also competed on the floor exercise for Waunakee-DeForest.
The Warriors finished with a 32.125 on the balance beam and Beery led the way with a score of 8.450 to place fourth. Beery was joined in the event by Treinen (fifth, 8.425), Rose Capobianco (sixth, 7.850), Bella Hernandez (ninth, 7.400) and Thompson (10th, 6.550).
Thanks to an 8.150 by Treinen, Waunakee-DeForest finished with a 31.800 on the vault. Treinen finished in fourth place overall.
Also competing for the Warriors on the vault were Hernandez (sixth, 7.950), Bo Everly (seventh, 7.900), Berry (eighth, 7.850) and Thompson (10th, 7.650).
Waunakee-DeForest came away with a team score of 29.550 on the uneven bars. Berry finished in fourth place with a 7.775.
Hernandez (fifth, 7.400), Treinen (seventh, 7.200), Thompson (eighth, 7.175) and Young (10th, 4.450) also took part in the uneven bars.
Verona’s Ella Crowley (33.950) and Alyssa Fischer (33.900) took the top two spots in the all-around, while the Warrior’s had Treinen (32.450), Beery (32.250) and Thompson (29.500) finish third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Waunakee-DeForest will close out the short regular season with their only in-person dual this Friday at West Bend East at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.