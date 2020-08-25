Monday night, the Waunakee school board reviewed a Public Health order issued late last week mandating that Dane County schools being the year virtually in grades 3-12.
More than one board member expressed his frustration with its timing.
“Is it worth our time to draft a letter of criticism?” Director Mark Hetzel asked. “I don’t question their authority; I don’t question their intent. But things were a go with higher numbers… I didn’t fathom that they would make it more restrictive with the numbers going down.”
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg assured board members that Public Health Madison Dane County – the agency issuing the order – had been made aware of school districts’ concerns.
“I can guarantee you that they’ve heard it loud and clear about the timing,” Guttenberg said. “They know the timing was frustrating. They heard that loudly from us today, that this was challenging. And they’re definitely hearing it from other schools that were more widely open.”
Prior to the order, Waunakee schools were set to open for hybrid instruction in grades K-4.
The mandate from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) has now prevented that, allowing in-person instruction at only the K-2 grade levels.
“Moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning is not a step we take lightly,” PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said, “as schools provide critical services and in-person instruction offers unparalleled opportunities and structure for students and parents.”
However, Heinrich said the move was necessary for the safety of the community.
Rumors have since circulated on social media, alleging that some school officials were made aware of the new metrics prior to their being released by the public-health agency on Friday.
Vice president Mike Brandt asked administrators when they had learned of those metrics.
“Do you know the first point at which we had any semblance of an idea that Public Health was going to change these metrics so that (grades) 3-4 couldn’t open?” Brandt asked.
Guttenberg said he had an indication as early as Aug. 4 that metrics would be released but had no knowledge as to what those actual numbers would be, despite pressing the agency for answers.
“I knew that there was a metric coming out probably two or three weeks ago,” Guttenberg said. “But I did not know what that metric was going to say. What I kept hearing, through our Public Health calls, was to make sure that we all were prepared for a virtual model.”
Discussion then turned to when instruction would transition back to a hybrid model for grades 3-4.
Though no formal motion was made, board members expressed support for 3-4 instruction returning to hybrid within 7-13 days of an order which permitted that model to go into effect.
Grades 5-12 would remain virtual for all of first quarter, per administrative recommendation.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board discussed personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff. Administrators summarized the PPE that had been ordered to date, acknowledging communication gaps between the district and teachers requesting the equipment.
A medical advisory ad-hoc committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to discuss rapid testing and possible metrics for the district to consider in regard to opening and closing its schools.
The meeting will be covered in next week’s issue, as it took place after press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.