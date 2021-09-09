Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC), Waunakee Public Library and Create Waunakee have announced the return of a program series designed to foster relationships among residents in the community.
The Building Connections series launched last summer as a way to introduce community members to one another and expose them to lived experiences that differ from their own. Programs included a July 2020 discussion about the book ‘So You Want to Talk About Race,’ and a September 2020 discussion about the award-winning documentary ‘13th.’
WNC Executive Director Lisa Humenik said both of the programs generated positive discussion, which is why her organization and its partners decided to continue the series in 2021 and 2022.
“We’d had only two sessions before COVID set in,” Humenik said. “So we thought we’d bring the Building Connections series back, and schedule it out for a full year so that people really had an opportunity to think about which ones they wanted to participate in based on their schedule and their interest.”
Six programs have been scheduled for the year ahead, all of which will take place at Waunakee Public Library.
Humenik said the goal of those programs is to promote community engagement, foster conversation among residents, and to build trust and understanding within the community.
‘Tell Me Who You Are’
This year’s programming begins with a two-part discussion of the 2019 book “Tell Me Who You Are: Sharing Our Stories of Race, Culture, and Identity” in late September into October.
The book was written by two women who, after realizing that their K-12 education lacked meaningful discussion about racism, deferred their college admission to gather firsthand accounts about people’s everyday experiences with racism and retell them in writing. At 400 pages, the book features interviews with more than 150 Americans along with their photographs.
“It’s a long book, so we’re going to split it over two sessions,” Humenik said, adding that the format of book discussions will differ from that last year’s. “We’re not going to have any outside facilitators for the book discussions. It’s just going to be the people participating in the book discussion there.”
Humenik noted that the ideal group size for book discussions was between 8-10 people, and that participants should expect break-out sessions depending on the number of individuals who sign up.
Part one of the discussion has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Skills for Bridging the Divide
The first-ever workshop in the Building Connections series, Skills for Bridging the Divide has been scheduled for mid-November and teaches participants the skills needed to have respectful conversations with those whose views fall on the opposite site of the political spectrum.
A 2.5-hour skills training, the workshop was created by the nonprofit organization Braver Angels whose mission it is to bring Americans together by bridging the partisan divide.
The training has been designed for reds, blues and everyone in-between.
“It’s particularly designed for people of different political backgrounds to participate in together, and learn how to have good conversations,” Humenik said. “We specifically wanted to do this one heading into the holidays, because we know that some families have people with very different opinions. And sometimes, those holiday conversations can be difficult. So that’s something we wanted to provide people with before they get into Thanksgiving and Christmas, and other types of holidays.”
Humenik said the workshop will take place Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
‘The Undocumented Americans’
Another book discussion has been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, and will focus on the text ‘The Undocumented Americans’ by National Book Award Finalist Karla Cornejo Villavicencio.
At 27 years old, Cornejo Villavicencio decided to travel the country after the 2016 election to tell the stories of undocumented immigrants such as herself who found themselves under attack by the nation’s newly elected president. The author has been able to share stories that are absent from modern writings largely due the efforts she took gaining trust among closely guarded communities.
‘The Undocumented American’ was a finalist for the NBCC John Leonard Ward and has been named a Best Book of the Year by the New York Times Book Review, NPR, Time and others.
Copies of the text are available at Waunakee Public Library.
Poverty simulation
A four-hour experience facilitated by the ecumenical group Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice (WFVJ), an immersive poverty simulation has been scheduled for March 13 to help participants better understand the challenges that low-income families in our state face on a daily basis.
Humenik said the simulation will walk participants through the red tape that many Wisconsinites, and even Waunakee residents, find themselves having to navigate each and every day.
“It takes people through what it’s like to live when you have trouble making ends meet and how you have to navigate all the social-service systems,” Humenik said, “finding a job and transportation and all of the challenges that those of us who don’t have financial difficulties often don’t even think about.”
Humenik said approximately 18 of the participants will act as representatives of various social-service agencies, while the remainder of participants are presented challenges that they’ll need to work through. A debrief will take place at the end of the simulation, in which participants discuss how the lessons apply to their own community and brainstorm community-based solutions to the issues that that they encountered along the way.
The WFVJ simulation has been set for Sunday, March 13, from 1-5 p.m.
'Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning'
The only other book discussion planned at this time, a discussion of the 2020 text “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong has been scheduled for early May 2022.
The daughter of Asian immigrants, Hong grew up surrounded by shame and suspicion. She later realized that those feelings stemmed from contradiction between American optimism and her own reality, leading her to believe the lies she had been told about her racial identity.
Hong has since given a name to those feelings – “minor feelings” – and fearlessly uses her personal story and humor to examine racial consciousness in modern America throughout the book.
“Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” has been named a New York Times Bestseller, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist and a National Book Critics Circle Award Winner.
The book discussion has been set for Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Waunakee Is Home – LIVE!
Humenik said the last program scheduled for summer 2022 is a mashup of the “Waunakee is Home” Facebook series, in which the Create Waunakee committee introduced residents to their fellow community members via short videos shared on social media. Humenik said the event will give participants the opportunity to meet with neighbors from all different walks of life.
The event has been set for Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Humenik noted that participation in a Building Connections program is free, and open to anyone 16 and older who lives or works in the Waunakee-area community. All books being discussed in the series have been made available at Waunakee Public Library, and are available for purchase at suppliers such as Amazon. Those unable to obtain a text for any reason should contact Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
“We want to make sure that getting the books isn’t a barrier in any way for people. So they should let us know if they’re not able to get the books through the library and can’t afford it,” Humenik said. “The whole goal is to get as many people participating as possible. We really want to have some rich community conversations and learning together with this. So we want to take away any barriers that might exist to people participating.”
Community members looking to participate or volunteer in the facilitation of a Building Connections program should register at the following website: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BuildingConnections_2021-22.