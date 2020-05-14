Increasing numbers of employees testing positive for COVID-19 at meatpacking plants across the United States have caused several plants to close and slowed production at others with fewer workers, decreasing the overall meat supply.
Grocery stores and meat markets across the country are feeling the effects, including Waunakee’s Piggly Wiggly and Village Market.
“You order in product, and you get allocated,” said owner Rich Wipperfurth. “Sometimes you get zero. Sometimes, you get lucky and get product in, and sometimes you don’t.”
The cost has also risen, he said.
Wipperfurth said while chicken, beef and pork remain available, the variety may be lacking. So far at Piggly Wiggly, the store has not limited the number of packages a customer can buy. But that could change.
“It’s probably going to happen. We’ve had people coming from out of town. They’re getting three here and three from somewhere else,” Wipperfurth said.
The store has tried different suppliers, and so far, the supply for basic needs has been met, he added.
“People are understanding,” Wipperfurth said. “They hear it in the news.”
Jeremy Loy of Village Market said half of his meat comes boxed from vendors, but he also processes local steers raised by area farmers.
With the decrease in production, less supply is available to meet demand, and prices have increased, Loy said.
“When they started raising prices because they were getting shorted, we were having trouble getting certain things,” Loy said.
Loy said while Village Market can cut meat in house, he doesn’t have the employees and time to process enough to substantially lower prices.
Pork demand, especially, has been difficult to fill, he said.
Also, Village Market is not a slaughterhouse, he said; it just processes the meat.
When the media began to report on the shortage, Village Market began receiving orders for larger quantities, such as quarters of beef.
“It went out there in the media as a meat shortage, and people were freaking out, so they were buying a lot of meat at one time,” Loy said.
Currently, Village Market is offering curbside pickup only. Loy said initially, the store was open for walk-in traffic, but too many customers began coming into the small store at a time.
“I didn’t feel it was safe anymore,” he said, adding that Lysol wipes and spray were difficult to find as he tried to sanitize handles, the credit card machine and other surfaces.
Since offering curbside service only, Loy has worked on fixing up the front of the shop and replacing things like flooring.
Gov. Tony Evers announced a “turn of the dial” on the Safer at Home order Monday, allowing smaller shops to open with a limited number of customers. But the announcement came unexpectedly, Loy said.
“We’re trying to get stuff done so that we can reopen. It will be a few weeks,” Loy said.
Still, business has been pretty good, he said. While he has been swamped with orders from individual customers, orders from restaurants he normally supplies have disappeared. As prices have increased, Loy said he has taken a cut in profit to make them a little more affordable for customers.
