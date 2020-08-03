Westport resident Stefanie O’Keefe has published a children’s book about coping with dementia. The book has been dedicated to her son, whose grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
“Raising him alongside the deterioration of my own mother has allowed me to very clearly see the simple joys that a child can bring to the journey,” O’Keefe said. “And I wanted to celebrate the power that a young child has in situations where we’re relating to people with special needs.”
The 22-page book, “You Make It Better” has focused on things children can do to improve the day of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Illustrations feature children with a loved one who has the disease.
“There’s a different child and a different adult on each page,” O’Keefe said. “And I tried to make it diverse in terms of age, race and gender of each kid so that every kid can read the book and see themselves in one of the pictures.”
O’Keefe said the book was inspired by her own family’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease, which began when her mother was diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy in 2013.
A few years later, O’Keefe had a son and was looking for literature catered toward children.
“We were given some books from the Alzheimer’s Association – some picture books and story books – to help kids whose grandparents have Alzheimer’s disease,” O’Keefe said. “But I never found a book that really resonated with him or what we were going through.”
Existing literature was aimed at children who had an established relationship with a grandparent. However, her son’s situation was different in that no relationship had ever been established.
And many of the books were too text-heavy for a child his age.
“A lot of the books out there are higher-concept picture books with lots of words,” O’Keefe said. “So I wanted to write a children’s book specifically for young kids that had simple language, that could apply to multiple situations and help every kid see themselves at some point in the book.”
O’Keefe put the pen to paper and, about a year ago, wrote what would become her first children’s book. “You Make it Better” was published in July, and is now available on Amazon.
“It’s written from the perspective of the adult to the child,” O’Keefe said, “telling them all the ways that they make it better. So when I’m sad, this is how you make me glad. When I’m angry, this is what you can do to help me laugh it off. Things like that, to help a little kid know that they already have the tools inside of them to make the situation better.”
The 38-year-old author said she hopes the book will help other families with young children.
The price of the book has been set at $9.23 for paperback, and $3.99 for Kindle. O’Keefe said proceeds exceeding the cost of production will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
More information can be found on her blog, https://www.okstef.com/post/you-make-it-better.
