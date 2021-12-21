Waunakee school officials have been reviewing the district’s policy on public comment during board meetings, following arguments that the comment period should be limited to fewer topics.
Policy 187 has permitted members of the public to comment on any topic germane to Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) since May 2020. The policy came under scrutiny, however, when board of education members expressed concern last week that comments were consuming an excessive amount of time during their monthly meetings.
“We definitely have been generating more conversation from the public in the last year and a half,” president Joan Ensign observed at the Waunakee school board’s Dec. 13 meeting. “We used to never get an e-mail. Nobody would come here, and nobody would e-mail us. I was president for years, and we got one e-mail over three years. I mean, it has definitely changed and heightened. I think people are more willing to share their concerns and their perspective.”
Ensign noted that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, public comments were limited to 30 minutes. That policy was waived in the spring of 2020, as more residents came to the board with questions and concerns regarding their children’s education than ever before.
Families with younger students questioned how a virtual delivery model would serve their child’s needs, while parents of high-risk students asked about the mitigation measures that would be in place once schools reopened. Athletes and their families pushed for an expeditious reopening so that they could not only return to the classroom, but to the co-curricular activities in which they had participated throughout their K-12 education.
Many of the concerns community members expressed have since been addressed, with classes returning to in-person learning and vaccines becoming available for children 5 and older. The return to normalcy has led to fewer comments at board meetings, and prompted school officials to reinstate the time 30-minute limit on their comment period in November.
Some board members suggested last week that public comments be limited further, to topics that appear on the agenda and that will be considered at some point in a night’s meeting.
“We’ve seen plenty of meetings where we’ve spent those 30 minutes to an hour talking about something, and that was it. And then we went onto the meeting,” Director Ted Frey said. “It just doesn’t feel like the most effective way (for board members to review public concerns).”
Director Judy Engebretson agreed, noting that some comments were off-topic and that board members “don’t do anything about the comments anyway.”
Ensign noted that reinstating the 30-minute time limit was a measure that would reduce the length of board meetings in itself. She proposed that rather than limiting the scope of topics on which comments can be made, individual speakers be limited to two minutes instead of three.
Other officials were less supportive of changes to the policy.
Director Dave Boetcher, a longstanding member of the board who faced criticism throughout the pandemic for his approach to reopening, said he opposed any action that would limit public participation in meetings. Boetcher noted that school board members are elected officials who represent the people coming in to speak.
“Personally, I think if they spent the time to come here, we can spend a few minutes to listen to them,” Boetcher said. “Three minutes is not an overly burdensome amount of time for some who spent their time to come here and talk to us. We should listen to them.”
No action was taken at the Dec. 13 meeting. Board members have asked administration to present options for a revised policy on public comments in early 2022.
The next board meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 10.