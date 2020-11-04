After postponing the 2020 fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waunakee High School and the majority of the Badger Conference have been working on a new schedule for the spring.
The conference announced a spring schedule of five games. Schools are allowed to schedule non-conference games to go along with the five conference games.
Even before the fall season was thrown into chaos due to the pandemic, the Warriors were gearing up for a new-look conference. The Badger Conference had split up the North and South divisions into the new Badger Large Division and the Badger Small Division.
Janesville Craig and Parker were moving from the Big 8 Conference to the Badger Large to compete with DeForest, Waunakee, Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon and Watertown. The Badger Small was to consist of Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton.
The Warriors will kick off the spring season on March 26, when they will host Stoughton. Waunakee beat the Vikings 56-26 in Week 2 last season.
On April 2, Waunakee will travel to Fort Atkinson for a battle with the Blackhawks.
The Warriors will be back at home on April 9. They will host new conference foe Janesville Craig.
Waunakee will play at Monona Grove on April 16. The Warriors beat the Silver Eagles 54-6 in last year’s season opener and 21-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
In Week 5, the Warriors will host Janesville Parker on April 23.
The Badger Conference has marked the final week of the spring as Rivalry Week. The Warriors travel to DeForest on April 30.
Teams are allowed to add one non-conference game in the spring.
There will be no WIAA postseason in the spring.
Last season, Waunakee finished 12-2 overall and second in the Badger North Conference with a 6-1 mark.
The Warriors put together another long postseason run in 2019. They reached the WIAA Division 2 state championship game after playoff wins over Monona Grove, Milton (35-28), Hartford (49-21) and Waukesha West (34-15).
In the title game, Waunakee dropped a 31-30 heartbreaker to Brookfield East.
The Warriors have made the WIAA playoffs every year since 1996. They have advanced to the state championship game 10 times over that span and have won six titles.
