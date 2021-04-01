Waunakee’s Ben Lindley rushed for three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to an early 20-0 lead en route to a 42-0 thumping of the Lodi Blue Devils at Warriors Stadium in their season opener last week.
Lindle, scored on touchdown runs of 22, 11, and 10 yards, while quarterback Gunner McFadden connected with Brandon Sawicki on a 14-yard touchdown pass to put the Warriors up 26-0 midway through the third quarter.
McFadden found the end zone again on an 11-yard run, and Cole Savola completed the rout with a 51-yard quarterback keeper.
In total, the Warriors dominated on the ground as they rushed the ball 32 times for 373 yards and five touchdowns.
Lodi had no answer for Waunakee’s overwhelming defense which was lead up front by Gregory Nicholson, Andrew Ford, George Zimbrick, and Joey Thomas. Brady Cizak had a late interception to help preserve the shutout as the Freshman squad moved to 1-0 on the season.
