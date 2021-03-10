With the season crammed into a small window, there is no easing into the 2021 season for the Waunakee prep volleyball team. They jumped right into the new alternate spring season with wins over Janesville Parker and Oregon.
In the season opener on March 2, the Warriors dominated from start to finish in a 3-0 victory over host Janesville Parker.
“We played well for our first match on the road,” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “We have a lot of senior leadership, but the nerves were still there. We are working on trying to find consistency within our lineup. This is a work in progress.”
The Lady Warriors were just as impressive against Oregon in Beaver Dam on March 4. Waunakee scored another 3-0 shutout.
“We are starting to see cohesive volleyball starting to formulate with our starters,” Denkert said. “We played well defensively and were attacking at all positions. This has been helping to open up one-on-one match-ups at times for our hitters. We are able to find kills much easier when we have only one blocker in front of us.”
The Warriors will be back in action on March 11. They will play in Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m.
Waunakee 3
Janesville Parker 0
Waunakee won all three games by at least eight points.
The Lady Warriors set the tone with a 25-15 victory in the first game.
The Warriors did not let up in the second game and garnered a 25-17 win.
Waunakee completed the sweep with its most dominate performance in the third game. The Warriors cruised to a 25-13 victory.
Chloe Larsen paced the Lady Warriors with seven kills, while Robyn Ryan added six. Larsen also registered a team-high three solo blocks.
Mariah Best also played a big role in the win with 20 assists, while Jordyn Grigg led the defense with nine digs.
Waunakee 3
Oregon 0
Larsen had another big night for the Warriors with nine kills, while Grace Pierner and Ryan both contributed six.
Best came away with a team-high 24 assists, while Grigg collected 12 digs.
Waunakee got two serves aces from Megan Johnson, Grigg and Kaitlin Jordan.
The Lady Warriors got the night going with a 25-15 triumph in the first game.
Waunakee cruised to a 25-13 win in Game 2.
The Warriors concluded the night with a 25-18 decision in the third game.
