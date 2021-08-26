ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 15, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. Peter W. Simon announce the birth of a son on Friday, Sept. 9.
Miss Anna Maly was united in marriage to Frank Vosen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Mr. and Mrs. John Kuehn announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Sept. 9.
Miss Florence Ford is attending 4C Business College at Madison.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 16, 1926
Harvesting of sweet corn has been delayed by heavy rains. About half or 10,000 cases have been packed so far.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bernards announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Herman Wipperfurth has purchased a lot in Waunakee and expects to build a residence this fall.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 12, 1946
James Christianson, 84, died at his home at Madison Friday morning after a short illness.
A total of 385 students are enrolled in Waunakee schools this year as follows: Graded Schools, 64; high school, 104; and St. John’s, 218.
Frank Carpenter, former resident of this vicinity, died suddenly while attending a wedding reception in Michigan.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 13, 1951
Mrs. Herman J. Doll, 81, died at her home in this village Tuesday after a long illness.
Mary S. Ramsay and Robert L. Bernards were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Church, Madison, on Saturday.
John Puent of Madison is opening a meat market in the Simon Building on Main Street.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 7, 1961
Gilbert Joseph Herr, 62, druggist in Waunakee for 30 years, died at a Madison hospital Friday after a brief illness.
Receiving congratulations on the birth of a son Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Mary’s Hospital, are Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schwartz of Dane.
Mrs. Vincent A. Hurst, 67, well-known Waunakee resident, died suddenly at her home here Sunday morning.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 16, 1971
Linda Ballweg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Werner Ballweg, Roxbury, the Dane County Pork Queen, attended the Jaycees’ Spanferkel held at the Village Park.
On Sept. 1, Mrs. Ruth Shaw retired as librarian of the Village Library. She began her duties in August of 1953, when the population of Waunakee was about 1,000.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 10, 1981
Bev Ripp is pictured helping with the tobacco harvest. This year’s tobacco crop is about average but better than it was one year ago.
The Tribune has published an article about the potential benefits and problems of a 911 emergency telephone system.
Mrs. Gordon (Edna Mabel) Smith, 71, of Waunakee, died on Sept. 7.
Featured in this week’s Tribune Profile is Jack Schrandt, a Westport resident who is a pilot for United Airlines and who commutes to his job in Chicago.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 5, 1991
The trucking contractor that works with Stokely USA will be allowed to haul silage throught he Dover Drive residential neighborhood while Woodland Drive is being renovated, the village board voted Monday.
Waunakee High School teacher Jim Ableidinger spent a week at the Kennedy Space Center this summer where educators from across the country gathered for a workshop.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kevin Cocoran, a Waunakee resident who is the newly elected president of the National Spinal Cord Injury Association’s Madison Chapter.
Pictured are Waunakee High School band members Casey Sawall and Eric Haugen practicing a drill at a recent band clinic held for the Marching Warriors.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 30, 2001
Local officials are just kicking off a study to determine the need for a North Beltline, they reported at last week’s Dane County Regional Planning meeting at Waunakee High School.
At the Waunakee School District’s annual meeting and budget hearing, about 43 people turned out and approved the $10,757,257 tax levy for the 2001-02 school year.
Westport board members say they are unhappy with Dane County’s plan to sell of land next to a shooting range, and they will do what they can to stop the sale.
Tammy Reefe has opened a new Edward Jones office on N. Century Avenue.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Sil Maly, a longtime Waunakee builder.
Sandra and Duane Beczkiewicz, Waunakee, are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter born on Aug. 26 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Fr. Rupert Dorn – Capuchin Franciscan, will celebrate his Golden Jubilee ordination to the priesthood on Sept. 9 at St. John’s Parish.
Waunakee’s Home Talent team won the Norther Championship when the team defeated Sauk 6-2 Sunday.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 1, 2011
Although Waunakee has lost its UW-Health Clinic since it moved to a new, larger space in Windsor, it appears Dean Clinic will stay in town.
Two suspects have been arrested in the robbery of Summit Credit Union Tuesday afternoon.
With temporary measures already in place to help ease space constraints throughout the Waunakee Community School District, district officials are turning their attention to long-range planning in hopes to have a more engaged, active and informed process when it comes to the next referendum attempt.
A new report by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue indicates equalized property values for cities, villages and towns in Wisconsin declined by 3.1 percent during the past year – the largest drop in a half century without accounting for inflation. The $16 billion decrease in state property values was only the fourth such decline since 1959, according to the DOR’s annual equalized value report.
As Waunakee village leaders look to grow the economy, they are exploring a relatively unchartered area – developing the arts and what they call a creative economy. A committee of stakeholders that first met last spring will reconvene in the next few weeks to begin mapping out exactly how to use art and creativity to propel economic growth.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jason Kaltenberg, a communications-arts teacher at Waunakee Middle School.
Bonding has been the fastest-growing source of state transportation revenue in recent years, while corresponding debt service payments are consuming an increasing share of state transportation spending.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Hwy. 12 Aug. 24.