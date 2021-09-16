ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 29, 1921
Mrs. John A. Miller Sr., 74, died at the home of her son, John A. Miller Jr., on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Johnson, Town of Vienna, announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Miss May Hart is teaching English and science in the Gays Mills High School.
Quentin Kennedy, little son of Mrs. M.H. Kennedy, died at his home Friday after a short illness.
The hunting season for rabbits will open on Oct. 25. The limit is five each day.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 30, 1926
J.H. Klein and Frank Endres have purchased a hardware store at 1121 Atwood Ave., Madison.
Miss Viola Ireland and Edward Williamson were united in marriage at high noon at the Andrew Williamson home on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Pickarts celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Mrs. Peter Riphahn, 60, died at the Wisconsin General Hospital on Monday after a lingering illness.
Frank Wilke had the misfortune of being kicked by a horse, and three ribs were broken.
Frank Whiting caught an 11-pound pickerel in Lake Mendota on Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 26, 1946
Miss Bertilla Maier and Joseph C. Wagner were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here Tuesday morning.
Nicholas Annen, 64, died Saturday at his home in Berry Township after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Olson, Madison, will celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary on Monday, Sept. 30.
The Redemptorist Fathers of Oconomowoc will conduct a mission at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church starting Oct. 6.
Frederick Junge, 68, well known Dane County farmer, was found dead in his home near DeForest on Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Hilgers announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Mr. and Mrs. Victor Wipperfurth announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 18.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 27, 1951
Al Fleiner hurled a no hit, no run game against McFarland in the playoffs Sunday.
There has been no frost so far this year, and most of the corn is now past the danger point.
Father William DeBock, assistant pastor of St. John the Baptist parish in Waunakee for six months, has been transferred to Queen of Peace, and Father Wayne Turner of Queen of Peace will come to Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. John LaCrosse will observe their 57th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kennedy announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Sept. 21.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hardy announce the birth of a son at Madison General Hospital on Friday, Sept. 21.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 21, 1961
The Warriors, defending champions, defeated Spring Green here Friday night in the first conference game of the season. The score was Waunakee 27, Spring Green 0.
Proud parents of twins, a son and a daughter, are Mr. and Mrs. Larry E. Thornton, Waunakee. They were born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Sept. 18.
Survey and planning work is now under way for reconstruction of 4.7 miles of State Trunk 113 between Waunakee and Westport, according to William J. Kertula, Madison, State Highway Commission district engineer.
Mrs. Hidegarde Schmitz has purchased the Chew and Chatter Restaurant from Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schalles and took possession Sept. 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Ripp announce the birth of a son at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital at Sauk City on Monday, Sept. 4.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 30, 1971
The T&J Beverage Mart will have a grand opening in their new store Oct. 1 and 2. The owners are Tom and Jan Uebersetzig.
Virginia Adler of Waunakee has been awarded the Waunakee Jaycettes Annual C.A.R.O.L. award.
James J. Kennedy, 88, Westport, died at a Madison Hospital following a brief illness. He was a lifelong Westport resident and the Town of Westport assessor for 20 years.
The Waunakee Warrior football team staged another “Coronary Caper” at Wisconsin Heights Friday night as they came from behind in the closing minutes to win 14-13. This is their third win in a row.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 24, 1981
Sgt. Frank Balistreri will be acting chief of the Waunakee Police Department, and a new chief will be hired within six months following action by the village board.
The Sisters of St. Agnes are observing their 100th anniversary of their congregation’s arrival in the community. Since the beginning of the school year in 1881, the sisters have taught the children of St. John’s parishioners.
This week’s Tribune Profile features David O’Malley, who represented this area in the state Assembly for 28 years until his retirement in 1976. The “card carrying Democrat” also served on the Dane County Board.
Father Joseph Niglis celebrated an outdoor Mass at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport to mark the beginning of the year at St. Mary’s School.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 29, 1991
The Waunakee Village Board voted to approve the appointment of Judy Hamre to the Village board seat left vacant by the resignation of Jeff Murphy.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Erma Frederickson, who has been cloth painting since 1965.
Pictured is Tom Girardi, co-owner of Waunakee’s new Piggly Wiggly, hanging a sign in preparation for the store’s opening on Wednesday.
Julie and LeRoy Riedel of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a son at Meriter Hospital on Sept. 12.
Rev. Bruce Engebretson will give a blacksmith demonstration at Schumacher Farm Park’s Harvest Festival this weekend.
Waunakee ran into a stumbling block in quest of its third conference win of the season Friday. The obstacle was Monroe who defeated the Warriors 41-15.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 27, 2001
In this Waunakee Tribune edition published in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, the front page is a photo collage of U.S. flags hanging in residents’ yards, parks and businesses throughout the community.
The Waunakee Fire Department raised a total of $12,844 to send to the New York City Fire Department. The funds will go to families of firefighters killed in the World Trade Center attack.
Two Waunakee convenience stores have made public apologies for raising gas prices after the Sept. 11 attacks. Rumors of potential shortages sent drivers to the pumps.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Nicole Jahnke, who builds and designs furniture.
Jerry and Renee Ellickson are the parents of a son, Aaron Zachary, born Sept. 12.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 22, 2011
“Disruptive” and “ill-advised” – two words county officials are using to describe an unexpected move by the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ conservative minority to withhold more than $24 million in general obligation bonds. The measure to support $24.1 million in capital projects was on track for approval during the board’s Sept. 15 meeting until District 19 Supervisor Bill Clausius quickly moved for postponement of the resolution.
A proposal by the local Chamber of Commerce to assume management of WaunaFest has some wondering if the move would commercialize the village’s annual festival.
Just Between Friends, the Nation’s Largest Children’s and Maternity Sales Event will host a sale at the Waunakee Village Center Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Just Between Friends helps families “turn their clutter into cash” by selling new and gently used children’s and maternity items that their families have outgrown.
Waunakee-area residents looking for a tattoo now need to travel no farther than Main Street. Rob Beyer, owner of Blue Lotus Tattoo and the Piercing Lounge has opened a studio in Waunakee inside of Turning Heads Salon and Day Spa.
In unanimous approval Monday (Sept. 19), Waunakee’s village board approved more than $4 million worth of borrowing to complete a dozen capitol projects throughout the village – many revolving around new developments on the southern village limits.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mike George, a local musician.
Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing to investigate a crash that occurred in Westport Sunday night and left a dog at large.