The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team closed out the 2021 regular season in style last Sunday. The local squad closed out the Northern Section play with a convincing 9-3 victory over visiting Middleton.
“Middleton always plays us tough,” Waunakee manager Cameron Hurlebaus said. “It is always a great game. It was nice to see the bats come alive.”
Waunakee needed the win and some help to earn a spot in the playoffs. Everything fell in line and they earned one of the eight sets in the Northern Section playoffs.
“Everybody was focused the entire game,” Hurlebaus said. “We took care of out business and now we need some help.”
The win pushed Waunakee to 5-6 in the Northern East Division. They finished in fourth place behind Ashton (8-2), Cross Plains (8-3) and Middleton (7-4).
Sauk Prairie was the top team in the Northern West Division with an 11-0 mark, followed in the top four by Muscoda (7-4), Reedsburg (5-5) and Mazomanie (5-5).
Waunakee jumped on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Ty Radke scored on a ground ball by Noah Dixon.
Middleton took its only lead of the game with a three-run rally in the top of the seventh frame. Luke Schaefer drove in the first two runs with a single, while Brady Schmitt followed with an RBI grounder.
The lead didn’t last long, as Waunakee erupted for eight runs in the bottom the seventh.
Dixon and Zach Stoffels had back-to-back run-scoring singles to open the offensive surge in the seventh. The go-ahead run then scored on an error.
Ryne Fueger then belted a single to left field to plate two more runs and put Waunakee up 6-3.
Taiten Manriquez highlighted the seventh for Waunakee with a two-run triple, while Dane Luebke followed with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Waunakee finished the game with 10 hits. Eight of their nine starters recorded a hit.
Fueger and Bryce Bieri led the charge for Waunakee at the plate with two hits apiece.
Bieri also had a great game on the pitcher’s mound. He tossed a complete-game four-hitter. He came away with seven strikeouts and four walks.
“Blake pitched phenomenally,” Hurlebaus said. “We really rode him until the end.”
Schafer had two of Middleton’s four hits.
Ross Hellenbrand and Drew Farrell both pitched for Middleton. They combined for eight strikeouts.
Following Sunday’s game, Hurlebaus informed the team that he will be stepping away following the season. He has been with the team for nine years, including the last three as manager.
“I’ve committed almost a decade to this team and it has been a heck of a ride,” Hurlebaus said. “I have a lot of great memories. It is just time to move on and experience something new in life.”
Hurlebaus will have at least one more game with Waunakee, which will travel to Sauk Prairie for a 1 p.m. playoff game this Sunday.