After a solid opening week, the Waunakee prep wrestling team continued its winning ways last week.
The Warriors used five pins and a technical fall to take down host Watertown 41-31 last Friday.
The win pushed Waunakee to 3-1 in duals this season.
The Warriors had a great showing in the lower weights, starting with a pin by 106-pounder Max McKinley, who struck Finn Muligan in 2 minutes, 52 seconds.
At 113, Waunakee’s Jayden Freie scored an impressive 16-0 technical fall over Noe Ugalde.
Warrior 120-pounder Coltan Nechvatal kept things going with a fall in 3:45 against Emilio Hernandez.
Watertown got back-to-back wins from 126-pounder Oscar Wilkowski and 132-pounder Frank Wilkowski. Oscar downed Kolby Heinz 13-1, while Frank pinned Dane Spencer in 3:03.
Returning state qualifier Sam Lorenz got Waunakee back on track with a fall in 1:05 against Walker Wichman.
At 145, the Warriors’ Gabe Guralski defeated Owen Zingler 8-4.
The Goslings did most of their damage in the middle weights with wins by 152-pounder Kasey Logan, 160-pounder Kolten Blome and 170-pounder Brian Kronquist.
Logan pinned Scott Jezik in 1:28, while Blome blanked Braysen Ellis 7-0. Kronquist received a forfeit.
Just like they did in the lower weights, Waunakee dominated the upper weights. The Warriors registered wins in three of the final four weight classes.
In an exciting match, Warrior 182-pounder Kaden Hooker edged Braden Hollerman 13-7.
Jacob Lyftogt came away with a pin at 195 for Waunakee. He struck Tyler Haberstetzer in 1:11.
Daniel Ford had the final win for the Warriors. The 220-pounder pinned Obyron Lee in 1:41.
Watertown heavyweight Sait Hernandez pinned Jack Schweitzer in 3:20.
The Warriors will travel to Tomah this Friday for a quadrangular at 5 p.m. La Crosse Logan and Eau Claire Regis will also be at the event. It is their final meet of the regular season.
Due to restrictions, the WIAA has reformatted its postseason in wrestling.
Waunakee will be at the Division 1 Baraboo Regional on Jan. 30. They will be joined by Middleton, Baraboo, Mount Horeb, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Verona.
The sectional will be held in Mukwonago on Feb. 6.
