NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 18, 1925
This is the first edition of the Tribune published by A.A. Roessler & Sons.
The warm rains the forepart of the week and the hot weather are making the corn grow. Some corn is more than knee high now.
Roy Cameron, A.W. Cameron, Walter Vogts and Gerald Shaw went to Detroit Monday, and each member of the group will return with a new Ford car.
Henry Esser, who is attending St. Francis Seminary at Milwaukee, is enjoying his summer vacation.
Miss Margaret Becker and Anthony Miller were united in marriage at St. John’s Catholic Church here Tuesday morning, June 15.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 20, 1935
The Waunakee Canning Co. reports that the early pea crop is very light this year. Only 400 cases were packed from 30 acres.
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Cottage Grove there Sunday by a score of 8-1.
Miss Adeline Ripp and Frank Ziegler were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, Tuesday evening.
The committee for the July 4th celebration at Klein’s Park is working hard making preparations for the big day.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
June 20, 1940
Miss Waneta Strand and Ervin Dunn were united in marriage at St. Bernard’s Church, Madison, on Saturday.
The Waunakee Canning Co. started the early pack today. Mr. Burr reports that the crop looks good.
Miss Roberta Tierney and William Bowman were united in marriage at Dyersville, Iowa, on June 7.
Waunakee’s baseball team scored three runs in the ninth inning to edge out Wyocena 5-4.
Dr. and Mrs. John Grinde are occupying the upper flat of the Taylor house on Second Street.
Harry Koltes and son, Joe, left last week on a trip to Niagara Falls, Washington and New York.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 21, 1945
Waunakee went over the top in the seventh War Bond Drive, according to Chairman Fred G. Schunk.
The Waunakee baseball team nosed out Middleton 6-5 on Sunday.
Miss Josephine Maly and Leo Greiber were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on June 7.
Mr. and Mrs. James Christiansen moved to Madison Tuesday where they will make their home with their son, Alvin Christiansen.
Miss Marie Buechner and Willis Schneider were married at St. Martin’s Church on Tuesday, June 10.
Sgt. and Mrs. Anna Maier announce the birth of a son on June 10 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 22, 1950
B.R. Alford informs us that the C&N.W. Railroad stockyards in Waunakee and some other shipping points in this area will be discontinued.
Leon Rosenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Rosenberg, was selected valedictorian of the class at West High, Madison.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Westport Sunday by a score of 9-3 to lead the Central Section.
Mr. and Mrs. Greg Adler will observe their 14th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. John Acker and daughter, Angeline, have moved into their newly remodeled home at Middleton.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 16, 1960
Six Waunakee boys enlisted in the Navy on May 25. They are Herman Hanson, Michael Banta, David Endres, Gregory Wipperfurth, Dennis Barth, Ronald Krebs and James Ripp.
Saturday evening, June 11, the American Legion held a banquet in the new Legion Memorial Hall to honor their 25-year members.
Joseph C. Dorn, 78, well-known former resident of the Waunakee area, died at the home of his son, Robert, at Madison on Saturday after a long illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 18, 1970
The Waunakee Tribune is observing its 50th anniversary of continuously publishing.
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Westport, will sponsor for the last time the Annual Harness Races on June 28.
Residents of the Waunakee school district will elect two members to the school board this year. Seats presently held by director Peter Ripp of Vienna and Carl Hanson, Westport, will be filled this year.
A farewell party will be held for AFS student Angela Moreira on Wednesday, June 24. She will return to Brazil.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 19, 1980
Fr. Monte Robinson assumes duties at St. John’s Catholic Church as he succeeds Fr. Cy Weisensel. Fr. Robinson was named associate pastor on June 11.
Waunakee blasted Middleton with Whitey Greiber’s pair of home runs leaving a score of 11-6.
Mr. and Mrs. Phil Berhardt, Waunakee, are the parents of a baby girl born on May 23.
A one-year subscription to the Waunakee Tribune costs $7.
Mr. and Mrs. James Steffenhagen, Waunakee, announce the birth of their daughter on June 13.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 21, 1990
The Waunakee Village Board’s parks and buildings commission is considering buying 40 to 60 acres of land now owned by Thomas Schmidt at the north edge of the village.
Fourth-graders at the Waunakee Elementary School recently planted four trees in the Waunakee Conservancy Park from money they raised collecting aluminum cans.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Karen Pollock, who has served as a foster parent for over 30 children with exceptional educational needs.
Betty Miller of Waunakee recently retired from the food service department at Waunakee Elementary School, where she has worked for 22 years.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 15, 2000
Waunakee students who participate in co-curricular activities may have to undergo drug and alcohol testing next year. On Monday, the school board voted unanimously to start the testing program.
Schumacher Farm Park, just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19, may soon feature two more buildings – a corn crib and hog house.
Waunakee-area athletes Tracey Lange and Craig Laufenberg are planning to compete in the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney, Australia, this October. Lange is a volleyball player and Laufenberg is a swimmer.
A daughter was born to Shirley and Mike Amato, Waunakee, on June 6, at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 17, 2010
After an extensive review of the village’s administrative needs, the Waunakee Village Board has begun the search for a new administrator, but this time, economic development coordinator will be in the job title, as well.
Speeders and reckless drivers, beware. State and county law enforcement officials announced in DeForest last week they were ramping up traffic enforcement along the Interstate 39/90/94 corridor after receiving federal funding for overtime.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Rich Harris, a pharmacist who has practiced in the village for more than 30 years.
