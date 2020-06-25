NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 18, 1925
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Mazomanie Sunday by a score of 12-6. The local team banged out 15 hits. Ray Hohlstein pitched the game and allowed only four hits. He struck out eight.
A light frost was reported by some farmers in this vicinity Friday night, but no damage was done to the growing crops.
Miss Lillie Buethin and Frank H. Raemisch were united in marriage Wednesday morning at the Dane Reformed Church.
The funeral of Michael Little, 89, was held at St. Michael’s Church, Dane, Saturday morning.
A heavy rain was reported last Wednesday. In some places, the water was a foot over the road.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 25, 1935
Joseph Frederick, 85, died at his home in this village Monday, June 22.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Black Earth Sunday by a score of 8-4. They now stand sixth in league standings.
A large number from here attended the Golden Jubilee of St. Michael’s parish at Dane on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. George Kohlman announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, June 18.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schunk entertained guests in honor of Vera’s First Holy Communion.
The McWatty Auto Co. is installing visible gasoline pumps at the curb line.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
June 27, 1940
Doris M. Patterson and Stanley Kleinfeldt reported vows at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nasua, Iowa, on Saturday.
C.J. Schmidt was re-elected treasurer at the annual meeting of the Union Free High School District held Monday.
Mrs. Oscar Thaden, 48, former Dane resident, died in a Madison hospital Thursday after a long illness.
Pat Bowles was named manager and John Kneibuehler and Bob Hilgers players in the Northern Section All-Star team.
St. Michael’s Church, Dane, will hold their annual picnic on Sunday, June 30.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 28, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Ripp announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, June 17.
The baseball game schedule to be played with Pine Bluff Sunday was rained out.
Lt. Col. And Mrs. J.M. Hogan announce the birth of a son on June 18 at Battle Creek, Mich.
Miss Marie Buechner and Willis Schneider were united in marriage Tuesday in St. Martin’s Church at Martinsville.
The State Fair Board canceled the Wisconsin State Fair for 1945 because of the war.
Matthew Pape Sr., 72, Martinsville carpenter, died at his home there Sunday after a long illness.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 29, 1950
The Civic Club team scored an easy 8-3 victory over Lodi for their eighth straight league win.
Laura Elizabeth Statz was among the 250 Wisconsin girls from schools in 207 cities and villages who participated in the Badger Girls’ State.
Only 24 residents of Waunakee and the Town of Westport attended the annual meeting of the Union Free High School.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 23, 1960
The Waunakee High School class of 1940 held its second reunion on Saturday evening, June 4, at Okee Lodge.
The Alloy Casting Corp., Waunakee’s fastest growing industry, has added another 64 feet to the main foundry building and also a section to another wing.
The former Doc. Otteson office and home has been moved from Main Street to the Mrs. Stauffer farm home near the Old Mill on Westport Road.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 25, 1970
After 35 years of insurance service, C.A. Wipperfurth has sold his insurance agency to Ted Pertzborn of Don and Ted’s Agency, Waunakee, effective July 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kennedy have received word that their son, Thomas, has been promoted First Lieutenant while stationed in Vietnam.
On Sunday, Waunakee received a stiff challenge from a Plain team and nipped them 6-5.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 26, 1980
Michael F. Simon retires July 1 after 47 years in the construction business. He will turn his contracting company over to three good, hardworking sons, Mike, Peter and Philip.
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene M. Wilke, Monona, announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Linn, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward H. Endres, Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. William Bladl, Waunakee, are welcoming a son to their family. He was born on Saturday, June 21.
Pamela J. Hellenbrand became the bride of Mark Madigan on Saturday, May 3, at St. John’s Church, Waunakee.
A former resident of Waunakee, Dana Spychalla, has been named “Miss Wisconsin” for the coming year.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 28, 1990
The Dane County Board’s green space committee has issued a proposed map that is intended to keep Madison from growing into its surrounding communities.
Three boys from Waunakee are among 32 representing the Madison Boychoir on a current tour of Germany and Austria. They are Brian Borke, Ben Ballweg and Paul Borke.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Cammi Hellenbrand, a former student at Waunakee High School who earned her accounting degree at the University of Wisconsin in just three years.
Scott Stephenson belted two home runs to propel the Waunakee Home Talent baseball team to a 12-8 win over Pine Bluff in a Northern Section match-up Sunday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 22, 2000
Inmates from Dane County Ferris Correction Facility were brought in to help fill sandbags at Lake Mendota in Westport, as strong winds threatened to send high waters onto shores and into homes.
John Richard Ripp graduated from 12th grade at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy on June 4.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 24, 2010
The Waunakee school board reviewed comments from citizens and staff Monday and set a new course for looking at addressing district space concerns.
Patrons smoking outdoors at Waunakee taverns will not have the option of sitting around a fire to keep warm this fall.
