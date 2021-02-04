For the first time this season, the Waunakee girls basketball team has gone over the .500 mark, thanks to a pair of wins last week.
On Jan. 28, the Warriors had a successful trip to Fond du Lac. They knocked off the host Cardinals 49-31.
“Fond du Lac was a really good defensive team that made it difficult to get any dribble penetration,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “We used our defensive pressure to force Fond du Lac into some turnovers that allowed us to get some pints in transition. We had a balanced scoring effort on the offensive end. It was great to see different players step up on the offensive end.”
In a close battle last Saturday, Waunakee tripped up host Platteville 52-49.
“Platteville is a really good young team,” Richter said. “The game was back and forth all night before we were able to grab a five-point lead late in the game. We have a group of players who have been in close games in their careers, so it was nice to see us pull out a close game. These types of wins will help us when the playoffs come around.”
The wins pushed the Lady Warriors to 4-3 overall.
The Warriors will close out the regular season with road games at Sauk Prairie at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 and La Crosse Aquinas at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Waunakee has earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. The Warriors will face the winner of first-round game between No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Middleton on Feb. 12 at 5:40 p.m. at Baraboo High School.
Waunakee 49
Fond du Lac 31
A great defensive effort in the first half propelled the Warriors to the win over Fond du Lac. They held the Cardinals to 11 points in the first half.
Waunakee doubled up Fond du Lac 22-11 in the first half.
The Lady Warriors added to their lead in the second half with a 27-20 outburst.
Ashley Sawicki was the only Warrior to score in double figures. She finished with 11 points.
Ava Bryan scored nine points for the Warriors.
Brooklyn Wood led the Cardinals with nine points.
Waunakee 52
Platteville 49
A big game by Kailee Meeker lifted the Warriors to the win over Platteville. She poured in a game-high 25 points.
Sawicki also played well offensively and finished with 12 points.
Waunakee held a slim 24-23 lead at halftime.
The second half was also highly competitive, but the Warriors added to their lead after outscoring Platteville 28-26.
“Once again our defense was the difference in the game,” Richter said. “Platteville does a great job moving the basketball and we were able to keep them on one side of the floor making it difficult for their offense to get going.”
Camryn Nies had a team-high 17 points for Platteville.
