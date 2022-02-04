English Group Host Laura Sowinski announced this week that the group is seeking volunteers to assist with its tutoring program. Participation would fulfill service-hour requirements and could be listed on one’s resume.
Dating back to 2007, English Group was founded as a way to help Waunakee-area residents make connections while building their literacy in the English language. Its success has hinged on contributions from community members, whose conversation alone can make a difference.
“Our volunteer tutors do not need to speak more than English,” Sowinski said, noting that her own language experience is limited. “You’re not asked or expected to make a long-term commitment.”
Sowinski said tutors can offer their time in-person or virtually, and can drop out at any time.
Many have chosen to participate for the entire duration, however, after forging friendships with the learners they met and seeing the difference that their time has made in their language journey.
“I decided to participate with English Group because I am interested in meeting new people and want to help in whatever way I can to bring people in our community together and to make more meaningful connections with one another,” former tutor Amy Thompson said. “It’s inspiring to see the learners work so hard to build their English-speaking skills and it’s rewarding to see their confidence grow.”
Others have enjoyed the moment their partner makes a sudden insight.
“I participate in English group for the love of learning,” Deb Wisnefsky said. “Not only are the learners working on grasping the English language, I am learning about people from other countries and their culture. It is satisfying to make a connection with someone and see that ‘aha’ moment when they are successful in whatever they are studying. I would say I get as much, or more, out of participating as the learners.”
Sowinski said those interested in finding out more about the program prior to making a decision will have the opportunity to do so. An informational meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 21, at the Waunakee Public Library, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Everyone’s welcome to attend and have their questions answered.
Sowinski encouraged community members to place themselves in the shoes of someone unable to speak the English language in the meantime.
“Think for a moment of all the experiences you encounter between sunrise and sunset each day and about how you’d handle your circumstances if you do not know how to use the English Language,” Sowinski said. “And think for a moment about the phrases, questions and words that you might need to use to get what you need or want.”
Those wishing to volunteer should register online at https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group/, or call (608) 849-5740.
Upcoming tutoring sessions have been scheduled for March 7-8, 14-15 and 28-29; April 4-5, 11-12 and 25-26; May 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17. Monday sessions are held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday sessions take place 10-11:30 a.m.