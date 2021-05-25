Waunakee High School instructor Chuck Murphree has authored a second novel aimed at young adults. Murphree said the book will cover the subjects of teen depression, anxiety, trauma and sexual assault.
“It’s called ‘Somewhere Between the Trees and Clouds,’” Murphree explained. “It’s about a 17-year-old boy whose name is Dylan. The book starts out with him losing his mother to cancer. And while he’s at the funeral, a lot of trauma comes back that he had to face, because he sees his uncle there who sexually assaulted him when he was 12. So all of this emotion comes back up that he has to deal with along with the grief of his mother, but also these things that happened to him that he’s never really resolved or gotten help for.”
Murphree said the story is one many youths can relate to and is largely inspired by events from his own childhood. Murphree was sexually assaulted by a family friend at the age of 7, and like other survivors, never dealt with the trauma caused by his assault until years later.
“It was something that I just compartmentalized, and tucked away to survive throughout the rest of my childhood,” Murphree said. “I tucked that away so deep because it was too hard to face. And it just brings me back to how much we can try to hide within us. But until we accept it, start to talk about it and bring awareness, it’s just hurting us.”
Murphree came to that realization for himself in his early 20s when he encountered the man who assaulted him at a gas station. Suppressed emotions resurfaced, despite the fact that Murphree had just finished serving in the military and considered himself stronger than ever.
Murphree found himself not knowing how to react, and initially contemplated revenge on his assaulter. He sat in the gas-station parking lot for the next two hours, debating whether justice would be worth the cost of his future.
Fortunately, logic prevailed and Murphree drove home to his wife whom he had just married.
“Leaving that parking lot was a very hard thing to do, but I knew I had to do it,” Murphree said. “I realized that if I do take my revenge, then it’s just going to ruin my life.”
Murphree said his experience shows the importance of dealing with childhood trauma, and why it’s necessary to bring awareness to topics such as sexual assault and other life-changing events.
“There’s a lot of unresolved things out there that teens are dealing with,” Murphree said. “So as I sat down to write this book, it was important to me to get another novel out there that would bring awareness to really tough issues that I know young people are facing.”
Murphree started circulating ideas in his head during the pandemic, and in July, put pen to paper.
Though he didn’t have the entire storyline figured out, Murphree knew that one of his goals for the book was to combat the stigmas associated with mental illness and those who suffer from it.
“There are still a lot of stigmas,” Murphree said. “Some of those stigmas go with blame, especially when it comes to sexual assault. And a lot of times, the victims never get justice or they’re blamed themselves for it. That can be very dangerous to people that are suffering from this…. And with men, there’s an even greater stigma out there to not talk about these subjects.”
So Murphree developed a main character based loosely on himself, whom he felt most readers could relate to, and incorporated trauma in his story to show the audience that it’s a common thing for people to face. Murphree said doing so brings a sense of normalcy to mental illness.
“That’s really the key,” Murphree said, “bringing normalcy to our feelings, to our emotions, to mental illness and also to these traumas that have happened to us. One of the key things I heard after my first book was that it told people it’s okay to not be okay, that they’re not alone. And that’s been a really key theme throughout this whole process.”
Murphree finished writing the book in December, and began looking for a publishing agency that shared similar values. He approached his previous publisher, Ten16 Press, to see what they thought.
The publisher expressed interest; however, Murphree asked to speak with them first.
“Even though I was excited that they wanted to publish it, I wanted to make sure they were doing it for the right reasons,” Murphree said. “And with this one, the publisher wants to bring more awareness to mental illness too. They want to bring awareness to these subjects of sexual assault and trauma.”
Murphree and the publisher came to an agreement, and are now in the editing process. “Somewhere Between the Trees and the Clouds” could be released as early as this fall.
Murphree said the book will be available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and local bookstores.