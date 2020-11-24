The 2020 season was memorable for more reasons than one for the Waunakee girls tennis team. In a season turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors thrived at an impressive level.
“I personally would rate this season as a big success especially by our results, and the fact we didn’t know if we’d even have a season,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said. “We were all happy to be on the court hitting tennis balls. I will remember this season as the season all of our coaches had to adjust from week to week based on new information.”
The season had a lot of challenges, including coming up with a schedule. Not only did the Badger Conference canceled all competitions and championships, the Warriors had restrictions on travel, number of schools at competitions and how matches were run.
During the regular season, the Warriors were only allowed to play singles matches.
“I cannot lie, nothing ab out this season was easy,” Nuenthel said. “From not knowing if we’ll have a season, to only playing singles, to no travel outside Dane County, to no spectators. It was a lot of patience and adapting to what we were given. Navigating through the season was okay, but we had to know what we could do and not allowed to do. Players and parents were great, and I really appreciated the patience.”
The Lady Warriors put together a dominating regular season. They were a perfect 9-0 in duals.
Waunakee shut out six of its opponents and beat the other three by a 9-1 score.
The Warriors were finally able to play doubles matches in the WIAA postseason. The lack of experience during the regular season did not have an effect.
Waunakee opened the postseason at the Division 1 Badger Subsectional. The Warriors finished with 18 points to tie Badger for second place behind Mukwonago (20).
The Lady Warriors had three singles players advance out of the subsectional, including junior No. 1 Alli Larsen, freshman No. 2 Claire Jaeger and senior No. 4 Claire Borgelt.
Just as impressive, the Warriors advanced two of their three doubles teams to the sectional. Senior Sara Sowinski and sophomore Gretchen Lee advanced at No. 1 doubles, while juniors Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz moved on at No. 2 doubles.
Waunakee finished second at the Oconomowoc Sectional with 26 team points. Host Oconomowoc claimed the title with 42 points.
“I was proud of our performance in the postseason with no doubles regular-season experience or travel outside of Dane County for tougher competition,” Nuenthel said.
Jaeger claimed a sectional title at No. 2 singles to advance to state.
Sowinski and Lee finished third at the sectional. The effort earned them a spot at state.
Rogers and Lexi Opsahl earned a wildcard spot at state in doubles play.
At state, Jaeger was knocked out in the second round, as were Opsahl and Rogers.
Sowinski and Lee advanced to the third round before bowing out.
“Even with a singles-only regular season due to COVID, we were allowed to play doubles for post season with no record and got half of our team to state,” Nuenthel said. “No other school in the state can say they went through that experience.”
Advancing five athletes to state was big for the Warriors, but Nuenthel will remember his team’s show of sportsmanship at the sectional.
“The biggest highlight for me this season was getting a compliment from the DeForest head coach about our team sportsmanship in supporting DeForest’s Sam Fuchs during her sectional run,” Nuenthel said. “Sam warmed up with our team before competition took place, and during her sectional finals against Badger, our girls were cheering her on to help motivate her since none of her teammates advanced to sectionals. Our coaches were proud, because we stress sportsmanship during the entire season.”
The success of the Warriors can be attributed to the great leadership of the senior class, which included Borgelt, Bella Hernandez, Lydia Jacob, Shriya Kata, Rachel Kensick, Emily Knatz, Alysa Lawrence, Emily Lorge, Lauryn Nachreiner, Sowinski, Katia Tumarkin and Morgan Wright.
“Our senior class was great,” Nuenthel said. “You could tell they just wanted to enjoy representing their school their last year at Waunakee. Our three senior captains did a great job of accomplishing this, and everyone enjoyed practices and matches to get out of the house to socialize.”
The good news for the Lady Warriors is that they will return four athletes with state experience next season.
“This team should be excited about their depth and leadership for the 2021 fall tennis season,” Nuenthel said. “Returning state qualifiers will be Claire Jaeger, Gretchen Lee, Jadyn Statz, and Danielle Rogers, and there are a lot of top girls in Ali Larsen, Caitlin Grommin, and Shopie Schnaubelt that will help define the lineup. This team is going to have a great conference season, and look for another postseason run.”
