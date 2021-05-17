Twenty-six artists participated in the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibition at Waunakee Public Library this month, promoting visual art in the community while showing library visitors what is possible with a little creativity.
The exhibition took place May 1-15, and gave participants the opportunity to showcase their work as art connoisseurs offered professional feedback.
Works ranged from paintings to photographs, to ceramic and wooden sculptures.
Gallery 800 curator Joyce Bromley critiqued the artists and their entries, nine of which were selected for inclusion in the WRAP State Art Exhibit taking place later this summer. Here's a list of the artists whose work was chosen for the display:
- William Hospod, "Who Am I" (photography)
- Susan Trudell, "Alaskan Husky" (needle-felt wood sculpture)
- Bryan Stangel, "Cow" (acrylic on canvas)
- Debbie Huff-Tunison, "Moon Glow on the Snow (paper art)
- Rona Neri, "Ukiyo-e" (photograph on metal)
- James Neville, "A Weekend at the Cabin in the Birch Wood" (acrylic/pen and ink on canvas)
- Anita Frey, "Female Serpent" (ceramic)
- Joan Enge, "Garden Light" (stained-glass lampshade)
- Bob Hodgson, "Firehole Trout Yellowstone" (watercolor)