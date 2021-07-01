ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 7, 1921
John Bowles celebrated his 87th birthday anniversary on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Balzer announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Sunday, July 3.
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Lake Mills Sunday by a score of 3-2.
Jacob Feiler, street commissioner, is busy building new cement walks in the village. He has a total of 80 put in.
Babe Ruth got his 30th home run in a game with Boston on Friday.
Jack Dempsey knocked out George Carpentier in the fourth round.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 8, 1926
William Wilke, 68, father of Mrs. John Michels, died at his home in Dane Saturday.
Reis Bros. had the high herd in the Cow Testing Assn. They received 1003 pounds of milk with a 3.62 test and they produced 36.3 pounds butter fat.
Gilbert Rowley is first and Raymond Dean second in the Tribune subscription contest.
The Waunakee Canning Co. expects to finish the early pack on Thursday. They estimate a pack of 28,000 cases of early peas.
In the P.B. Miller advertisement, we find the following prices: brick cheese, 21 cents; 10 bars P&G soap, 37 cents; work shirt, 69 cents; overalls, $1.50.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 4, 1946
The corn crop looks good this year with practically all the fields knee high and many hip high.
Rev. M.J. Jacobs, pastor of St. John the Baptist here for almost 12 years, has been appointed pastor of St. John’s at Jefferson.
Miss Mildred Roelke and John B. Kennedy were united in marriage in St. Norbert’s Catholic Church at Roxbury on June 20.
It has been rumored that a movie theatre might be opened in Waunakee in the not-too-distant future.
The O.P.A. is warning people to conserve sugar stamps for canning. There is going to be a lot of fruit this year.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
July 5, 1951
Miss Mary Lou Amborn and Dr. Benton Taylor were united in marriage in the First Congressional Church, Madison, Saturday.
Russell Grinde, 45, Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital Thursday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Endres are the proud parents of a daughter born on June 28 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Anton Hellenbrand, 59, fractured his right leg Friday when he fell about 15 feet off a ladder.
Mr. and Mrs. James Kruchten of Lodi announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on June 30.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 29, 1961
Louis Barkin, 46, of Madison, a feed dealer at Dane, died unexpectedly Thursday of a heart attack in Syracuse, N.Y.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Kaltenberg, Waunakee, June 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Sr. M. Paulyn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Ripp, was among those to be professed at St. Joseph’s convent, Milwaukee, on Wednesday, June 21.
Daniel Maly, 6, and Allan Maly, 12, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Roman Maly, Ashton, were injured in a tractor wagon accident Wednesday night of last week.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 8, 1971
Two area youths were severely injured at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in an accident involving a minibike and a truck. Injured are Thomas Curwick, 13, and John Buhler, 14.
At its regular July meeting held Tuesday evening, the Waunakee Village Board heard a recommendation by board member Al Dittman to purchase at least 10 acres of land west of Hwy. Q for the purpose of expanding park facilities which would include a baseball diamond.
Led by the hitting of Harry Maly and some good defensive plays, Ashton thumped Waunakee 6-3 in the opening of the Home Talent’s second round.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 9, 1981
Richard (Deaner) Bartholomew stepped off the milk truck for the last time to make a delivery Friday. Bartholomew has been employed by C.E. Wilke and Sons of Waunakee for the past 19 years as a delivery man. The retail delivery service ended after 39 years of continuous service.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kippley will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 18.
Tom Larson, playing in his 11th year of slowpitch softball, is one of the original players to have participated since the program was started in 1971.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
July 11, 1991
Though Waunakee looked like a tornado hit the village, it was 80 mph straight-line winds that caused damage to trees, crops, residences and businesses.
Approximately 450 people attended a special Independence Day celebration in the Village Park last week. Area service men and women who participated in Operation Desert Storm were honored.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 5, 2001
The Waunakee Village Board Monday turned down a zoning change that would have allowed expansion of the Sentry Food Store.
Several lakefront property owners in Westport – along with representatives from the Department of Natural Resources, the Yahara Fishing Association, the Dane County Parks Department and County Supervisor Eileen Bruskewitz – are trying to tackle the problem of litter along the lake.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Helen Nelson, an organ donation nurse.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 7, 2011
After eight rounds of open houses, the American Transmission Company is compiling data about its proposed Badger Coulee transmission line.
A few Waunakee residents toured the village with Administrator Todd Schmidt last week and got and update on several municipal projects. The June 28 leisurely ride took the riders “moseying,” as Schmidt described it, to five separate sites that will undergo transition – some sooner than later.
Several Wisconsin municipal clerks will try on for size some provisions of the new Voter Photo ID Law during the primary elections beginning July 12.
No one knows exactly when it will happen, and only those involved are privy to what it will look like. But at WaunaFest this year, people with the moves and in the know will break out into a choreographed Flash Mob dance.
Gov. Scott Walker recently repealed a mandate that law enforcement agencies had called burdensome, lifting the requirement to document more information during traffic stops. Aimed at measuring the extent of racial profiling, the law since January had required police officers to collect more information and department clerks to enter the data. After signing the repeal, Walker noted it was an unfunded mandate that took resources from “protecting and serving the public.”
For the second time in as many months, houses will fall in Waunakee. Slated to come down July 12, 208 Main Street will meet the business end of a backhoe as accountant Kevin Kearney razes his own investment property.
This summer at the Waunakee Village Center, the Wild Rumpus Circus Camp will offer children ages 7 to 14 the chance to try juggling, stilt walking, trapeze, clowning, acrobatics and more via its popular summer day camp program.
A group of Democratic state lawmakers has introduced a plan that would change the way political maps are drawn in Wisconsin. The plan would have the non-partisan Legislative Reference Bureau handle redistricting and have the Legislature vote on the maps they draw, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Dane County photographers 55 years and older are invited to submit their photographs for judging during A Photo Affair exhibit, displayed at the Madison Senior Center from Oct. 3 through Nov. 4.
A little more than one year ago, Wisconsin bars and restaurants became smoke free. AS the anniversary of the controversial smoking ban neared, Gov. Scott Walker said it has been a positive experience for the state.