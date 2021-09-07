The family of former Waunakee police chief Frank Balistreri has awarded scholarships to two recent high-school graduates, continuing a legacy of support for area law-enforcement officers.
Balistreri served as officer and chief for the Waunakee Police Department from 1972 to 1995.
“He was proud to be a police officer and loved serving the community of Waunakee. He worked very hard to build positive relationships with the community and especially the students,” members of the family stated. “It was his favorite part of his job. He also worked hard on making sure officers were safe.”
Balistreri worked with former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson on the state’s seat-belt law, and in 1985 served as president of the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association. Family members recalled him being instrumental in getting blue lights added to police vehicles as well.
Ballistreri retired from law enforcement in 1995, and died last year at the age of 84.
“He loved being a police officer,” said Tracy Ellingson, daughter of the late police chief. “So we decided to offer scholarships in his memory.”
Ellingson and her family held a recent celebration for their father, at which time they awarded two scholarships in his name. The Frank Balistreri Memorial Scholarship was established for those pursuing a degree in police science, criminology or other field related to criminal justice, and awards recipients $1000 toward the cost of tuition.
This year’s recipients were 2020 Waunakee High School graduate Mallory Zuhde, and 2020 DeForest High School graduate Jack Creger. Zuhde studies police science at UW-Platteville. Creger studies police science at Madison College.
The Balistreri family congratulates this year’s scholarship recipients, and wishes them luck on their future careers in law enforcement.