Waunakee school district officials reported today that no documents regarding the attempted recall of school-board president Dave Boetcher were filed prior to its Jan. 18 submission deadline.
It is presumed that petitioners were unable to gather the 2,612 signatures required for a recall election to take place.
A group of approximately one dozen parents had initiated the recall effort in November, citing concerns with Boetcher’s leadership on the board of education. A website and social-media page were launched shortly after, under the name “Families for Waunakee School Excellence.”
Members of the group held signing events at several locations throughout the village, both public and private, throughout the 60-day window that statutes permitted for gathering signatures.
The events drew criticism from fellow residents, many of whom opposed the recall effort.
The passage of Tuesday’s deadline means that Boetcher will remain in office until the expiration of his term in 2022, at which time his seat representing the village of Waunakee will come up for election.
Representatives from the recall group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.