ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 31, 1921
Miss Cora Marks was united in marriage to Aubrey Buhlman at the bride’s home at Madison last week Thursday afternoon.
Fred Taylor is now occupying the T.W. Baker house next to the old town hall.
The Women’s Club gave the library $25 which they realized from a car party recently.
Heavy rains fell here the latter part of the week, and with the frost leaving the grounds, our roads are in deplorable conditions.
Mrs. Eva Hackle, 72, Madison, was instantly killed Wednesday when she was struck by a C.&N.W. train near Mendota.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 1, 1936
Miss Mary Jane Stebbins, 86, died at the home of her daughters in the Town of Springfield on Wednesday, March 4.
Mr. and Mrs. Coll Kennedy of Madison announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, March 29.
Mrs. Otto Denstadt of Madison died last week Thursday at a Madison hospital. She was the former Mary Mooney.
March came in and went out like a roaring lion this year. A snowstorm Tuesday night blocked the highways.
Mrs. Karl Marks of Dane died on Monday after an illness of a few days at the age of 35 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Gross of the Town of Springfield announce the birth of a son on March 27.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 28, 1946
Mrs. Margaret Miller was the honored guest at a one-o’clock dinner at the P.B. Miller home, the occasion being her 96th birthday.
John Wagner Sr., 89, Ashton, died at his home there Friday.
Roman Ripp, recently discharged from the Army, has leased the service station now operated by Dutch Bernards.
Citizens are busy raking lawns and burning grass as signs of spring are all here now.
Eighteen boys reported for baseball practice Sunday afternoon. They will represent the high school in the Tri-County League.
Wilfred Worringer received his honorable discharge last Monday at Great Lake, Ill.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 29, 1951
Charles McWatty, 77, well-known resident of the village, died at his home here early Sunday morning after a long illness.
The following boys left for Milwaukee this morning to start their army training: Robert Karls, Robert Walburge, Dennis Feldbruegge and Kenneth Taylor.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Arvid Scharff, Waunakee, on March 20 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Eddie Schmitz had high scores in the bowling leagues this week with 594 pins.
Julius Gruhlke has purchased the John Falkenstein house on Main Street.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 23, 1961
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Barbian are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, March 19.
Ken Laufenberg, a junior at Waunakee High School, because of his outstanding farm program through his association with Farm Cooperatives, was chosen one of the 10 finalists in the Tri State Youth Selection programs.
The local 4-H Kewaunas were among the performers who entertained at the Madison Milk Producers Cooperative Assn. annual meeting held at the Middleton High School gym on Saturday.
Stanley Karls of Waunakee High School has been named one of Wisconsin’s top high school math students, as determined by a statewide contest, according to J.L. Marshall, his math teacher at the high school.
We are sure having some real March weather at this time, and to say the least, it is very unpredictable.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 1, 1971
Joseph Fry and Robert Shepherd, Waunakee, are the candidates running for Second Supervisor of the Town of Westport. Dwight Ziegler, Town of Vienna, is running for second supervisor, and Ed Kaltenberg, Town of Vienna, is running for first supervisor.
The Centennial Whiskered Gent of the week is Rodney “Syd” Adler of 301 W. Third St.
Mrs. Norbert N. Miller, 63, Waunakee, died Saturday, March 27, in a Madison hospital after a long illness. She was the former Regina Keller of Waunakee.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 2, 1981
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Harris are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter born March 24 at Methodist Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Adomaitis are newcomers to town. They are former Los Angeles, Calif., residents. Adomaitis is manager of the marketing and accounting department at Oscar Mayer.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Curwick, Westport, announce the engagement of their daughter, Susan, to Brad Madigan, Dane. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Madigan, Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. James Taylor will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8. James and the former Sybilla Adler were married at St. Martin’s Catholic Church.
Shown is Waunakee Warrior golf coach John Janty sharing a laugh with three of his players while making a point to senior Rick Martin, who prepares to take a practice swing.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 4, 1991
Village board president Maureen O’Malley was elected to a full two-year term Tuesday, turning back a challenge by Nolan Anderson. Barbara Townley was elected to the Waunakee school board seat representing the Town of Vienna.
Human Restraint Company has broken ground for its new location in the Waunakee Industrial Park. The company manufactures restraint devices for hospitals, health care facilities and prisons.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 29, 2001
Tim and Kevin Metcalfe unveiled preliminary plans to renovate Sentry Foods at the Waunakee plan commission meeting Monday.
The Waunakee Public Library’s new children’s section is nearing completion, and pictured this week is Sandy Esse painting a rain forest mural.
Dave Wiganowski has challenged incumbent Kathleen Falk for county executive.
Girl Scouts of Blackhawk Council presented Silver Awards to Ashley Abel, Laura Hoffman and Bethany Adam.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 31, 2011
Now that a signalized intersection design for Century Avenue and Main Street is complete, it seems to have one clear advantage: It is not a roundabout and is therefore free of that stigma.
With six candidates running for three Waunakee Village trustee seats in the April 5 election, Waunakee voters will have many choices at the polls.
In addition to elections for local town, village and school boards, the April 5 spring election features a Supreme Court Judge race, Circuit Judge Court race, and a Dane County executive race.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bernadette Zimmer, a 100-year-old resident at Waunakee Manor.
Madison Country Day School (MCDS), Dane County’s only independent Pre-K to 12 school offering the International Baccalaureate program, has announced its celebration of art with a special Gallery Night on Friday, April 8.
Suttle-Straus, a Waunakee based communication company, has announced the successful installation of $2.6 million in equipment upgrades and facility enhancements designed to increase efficiency, output and customer convenience.
