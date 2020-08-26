While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the sports world upside down, the first sign of normalcy was on display this past Saturday. The Waunakee girls golf team hosted a three-team event with DeForest and Wisconsin Dells at the Meadows of Six Mile Creek.
The invite marked the first varsity event for all three schools since the basketball postseason last winter.
In the team event portion of the invite, Waunakee White claimed first place with a 345, while Waunakee Purple was second with a 374.
DeForest Purple claimed third place with a score of 387, followed by Wisconsin Dells (436), DeForest Gold (518) and Waunakee Black (540).
Waunakee Purple took top honors in the 2-ball event with a 71, followed by Waunakee White (73), DeForest Purple (80), Wisconsin Dells (90), Waunakee Black (93) and DeForest Gold (99).
Individually, Waunakee White’s Sydney Grimm led all golfers with an 82. Teammates Aly Kinzel and Izzi Stricker both came away with an 83.
Jordan Shipshock led Waunakee Purple with an 87, while teammate Natalie Hoege fired a 90.
Taryn Endres led the way for DeForest Purple with a 92, while teammate Lexi Scheuerell was three shots back with a 95.
Closing out the top-10 individually were Waunakee White’s Jordan Gross (97), Waunakee Purple’s Gabby Ziegler (98) and DeForest Purple’s Toni Schnell.
DeForest and Waunakee will face off again on Aug. 27. The dual will be held at the Meadows of Six Mile Creek starting at 4 p.m.
The Norskies will make their home debut on Monday. They will host Edgewood at 2 p.m.
The Warriors will also be in action on Monday. They will take part in an invite at Maple Bluff Country Club at 12:30 p.m.
