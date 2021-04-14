The Waunakee girls swim team was well represented at the WIAA state meet at Waukesha South High School on April 6. The Warriors had five individuals and three relays compete at the culminating event for the alternate spring season.
The Lady Warriors closed out the abbreviated season with a 15th-place finish at state. They came away with 49 team points.
“State was an amazing experience,” Waunakee coach Kayla Proctor said. “We were so excited that we got the opportunity to have a state meet for our team this year. For the most part. the girls had fantastic swims. We had a few bumps in the road, but they pushed through and worked together as a team.”
Madison Edgewood claimed the team title with 350 points, followed in the top five by Middleton (286), Sun Prairie (233), Appleton North (159) and Oshkosh West (125).
The Warriors’ best finish came in the final event of the night, the 400 freestyle relay. Grace Blitz, Eleanor Lake, Darya Pronina and Makenzie Wallace came in eighth with their time of 3 minutes, 37.45 seconds.
“The highlight of the night was dropping over three seconds in the 400 freestyle relay and placing eighth,” Proctor said.
Edgewood’s Anna teDuits, Peyton Drexler, Brynn Stacey and Izzy Enz won the title in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.81).
The Lady Warriors were 10th in the 200 freestyle relay. Wallace, Alaina Sautebin, Pronina and Blitz had a time of 1:40.81.
Edgewood’s foursome of Enz, Sophie Reed, Stacey and Abby Ried won the state title in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.57).
Wallace had the highest individual finish for the Warriors. She was 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.36).
Stevens Point’s Sydney Hoff won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:03.52.
Sautebin (1:00.23) swam her way to 14th place in the 100 backstroke.
teDuits was the top swimmer in the 100 backstroke (:55.02).
The Lady Warriors’ Dylan Ryniak garnered 15th place in the 500 freestyle (5:24.86). Edgewood’s Izzy Enz (4:56.19) came in first.
Blitz turned in a time of :25.18 to place 16th in the 50 freestyle. Edgewood’s Abby Ried (:23.41) won the state title in the event.
Emily Schmeiser was the final individual swimmer for Waunakee. She earned 16th place in the 100 butterfly (1:00.99).
Green Bay Southwest’s Brigitta Neverman (:54.87) won the crown in the 100 butterfly.
The Warriors had a tuff start to the meet, as Sautebin, Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz were disqualified in the 200 medley relay.
Sun Prairie’s foursome of Olivia Sala, Janelle Schulz, Grace Sala and Paige Rundahl were first in the 200 medley relay (1:44.31).
