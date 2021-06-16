After being denied the chance a defending its Badger North Conference title last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waunakee girls track team captured its fourth straight conference crown on June 8 in DeForest.
“It was a great night,” Waunakee coach Jennifer Grabarski said. “We knew going into the meet that it would be a battle between DeForest and Waunakee. “In a COVID season our team has been primarily competing in small meets, so it was great to be involved in a large meet with a lot of competition.”
The Warrior girls dominated the meet with 335 team points. DeForest was second with 287, followed by Reedsburg (162), Mount Horeb (159), Sauk Prairie (145), Baraboo (125), Beaver Dam (112) and Portage (79).
“The girls side was very impressive and was able to really dominate their events,” Grabarski said. “There is so much talent all the way through with our younger newer-to-track athletes all the way through our juniors and seniors.”
The Waunakee boys improved on their third-place finish from 2019 to place second behind DeForest (328) with 264 points. Mount Horeb was third with 200 points, followed by Baraboo (156), Sauk Prairie (140), Portage (116), Reedsburg (102) and Beaver Dam (98).
“Our boys were seeded second and we tried to pop some big performances to get up into first, but DeForest just had more. Our guys performed great and had a big night in many areas. Kids were stepping up and rising to the challenge to get into scoring position. I’m really proud of the guys team and how much they all put into their events.”
The Waunakee girls picked up the crown after winning six events.
“On both the girls and boys side we had a lot of kids having to load up on events and it was hot,” Grabarski said. “Some had to go back to back events and try to do a quick recover and perform and others were just fully loaded full of events. All of the athletes went out and just did it. It was a huge team meet.”
Sarah Bova led the way for the Warrior girls with three Badger North titles. She won the 100 (12.53 seconds), 200 (:25.45) and 400 (:57.25).
Kyla Saleh came away with two conference crowns. She came out on top in the high jump (5-feet, 4-inches) and long jump (17-7.75).
Choe Larsen had a great all-around night for Waunakee. She was the runner-up in the 100 (:13.0), 200 (:26.67) and 400 (:59.98) and third in the triple jump (35-4).
Summer Grigg (fourth, 100, :13.24), Kylee Grabarski (third, 200, :27.52; fourth, 400, 1:00.69), Darya Pronina (third, 800, 2:32.49), MaKenzie Wallace (sixth, 800, 2:38.54; fifth, 1,600, 5:41.59), Anna Vanderhoef (sixth, 1,600, 5:43.49; fourth, 3,200, 12:46.91), Malia Niles (sixth, 3,200, 13:06.66), Valerie Cisewski (seventh, 3,200, 13:11.28), Erin Denkert (sixth, 100 hurdles, :18.42), Ally Saleh (fifth, shot put, 31-5), Samantha Cook (fourth, high jump, 5-feet) and Lauren Statz (eighth, triple jump, 33-10) also contributed top-eight individual finishes for the Waunakee girls.
The Warrior girls’ final title came in the 400 relay. Grigg, Statz, Isabelle Hahn and Grabarski had a winning time of :52.32.
Kyla Saleh, Grigg, GeorgiaRae Samuelson and Pronina were second in the 1,600 relay (4:25.68), while Pronina, Cisewski, Niles and Wallace came in second in the 3,200 relay (10:14.54).
The Waunakee boys picked up four titles. Andrew Regnier led the way with a pair of wins.
Regnier ran past the field in the 400 (:49.50) and jumped to a win in the triple jump (43-7). He was also the runner-up in the 800 (2:05.02) and long jump (20-6.75).
Caden McCurdy had the only other individual win for the Warriors. He topped the field in the long jump (21-6.25), to go along with a third-place finish in the high jump (5-10) and sixth-place finish in the 100 (:11.76).
Waunakee’s Ian Phebus was the runner-up in the discus (130-9). He was also fourth in the shot put (45-5).
Kaleb Squire (fourth, 100, :11.63; fourth, 200, :24.07), Benjamin Lindley (seventh, 200, :24.51), Drew Mais (seventh, long jump, 19-feet; fifth, triple jump, 40-7.5), Drake Andreson (sixth, 800, 2:09.38), Nathan Ranum (third, 300 hurdles, :42.73), William Garcia-Heinrich (seventh, 300 hurdles, :46.62), Coltn Healy (eighth, discus, 112-9), Cyrus Kampa (fifth, shot put, 41-10.5), Carter DeSpirito (eighth, pole vault, 9-6) and Cole Kampa (seventh, triple jump, 39-5) added top-eight finishes for the Waunakee boys.
McCurdy, Mais, Lindley and Squire earned a title in the 400 relay (:44.87), while Coleson Lincoln, Andrew Zimmerman, Benjamin Willem and Andreson were second in the 1,600 relay (8:54.10).
Waunakee competed in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Regional earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
Madison Memorial will host the sectional at 4 p.m. on June 17.