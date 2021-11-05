ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
November 17, 1921
Miss Anna Meier and Edmund Meyer were united in marriage on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary of the Lake Church.
Wisconsin and Michigan battled to a 7-7 tie in the football game in Madison on Saturday.
John Klingelhofer shot a red fox near the Frederick farm last Sunday. He got $2 from the county, $2 from the state and $7 for the hide.
Emil Diericks left Saturday for Belgium where he will visit for three months with relatives and friends.
A stray rifle bullet went through the attic window at the A.L. Ford home Tuesday. Some careless person must have fired the shot.
The snow is rapidly disappearing and is a thing of the past.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 18, 1926
Mr. and Mrs. Matt Ripp announce the birth of a son on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Mrs. David Kissack, sister of Mrs. Conway and Mike Tierney, died at her home in Turton, S.D., on Oct. 29.
Miss Pearl H. Borchers and Gerald Kessenich were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Dr. Shaw reports a few cases of scarlet fever at Dane.
Rev. C.J. Hausner has returned from Rochester, Minn., where he had a growth removed from his throat at Mayo Clinic.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. is experimenting with making a new kind of cheese.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 14, 1946
Mrs. Anton Kaltenberg, 59, died Monday morning at her farm home near Waunakee after a lingering illness.
Plans for a suburban Home Talent Basketball League were made at a meeting held recently. A Civic Club team will be entered.
Mr. and Mrs. John Heimbecker of Dane announce the birth of a son on Nov. 5 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
A large crowd of relatives and friends helped Mr. and Mrs. John Maly celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Laufenberg are rejoicing over the arrival of a son Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Bud O’Malley and Dave Miller scored the most points in football this season with 38 and 34 points, respectively.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 15, 1951
Otto Chambers, 64, well-known and respected Waunakee businessman, died suddenly Friday evening after a heart attack.
A victory baseball banquet in honor of the Civic Club 1951 Home Talent League Champions will be held Saturday, Nov. 24.
Henry Borchers, lifelong area resident, died at his home at DeForest Tuesday after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kessenich of Madison are the proud parents of a son born Nov. 11 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Roman Ripp rolled a high total score of 637 Tuesday to top all leagues in bowling.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 9, 1961
Jerry Hackbart has been named most valuable player for the 1961 season by members of the high school football team.
First Lieutenant Verne R. Nesvacil, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Nesvacil, Waunakee, was promoted to the rank of Captain recently.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Tourdot, Waunakee, on Monday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Be the farmers are making use of very minute’s time to get that corn in the cribs. Much of the corn is down, and while high winds aided drying, it also blew many of the stalks down.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 18, 1971
The Waunakee Village Board, at a special meeting Nov. 10, approved a $360,000 budget for the coming year and scheduled a public hearing on the budget for Nov. 29.
Over 450 sports enthusiasts turned out Monday night at St. John’s hall for the Waunakee Jaycees annual sports banquet. Guest speaker was Green Bay Packer Donny Anderson.
In May 1971, construction started in Westport on the Children’s Park by the Westport-North Madison Jaycees. Erection of playground equipment was accomplished with the assistance of the 826th Ordinance Co. of the U.S. Army Reserve.
Jerry Hackbart, 27, quarterback of the Madison Mustangs, has been named most valuable player in the Central States Football League for 1971.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 12, 1981
A deer panicked and jumped through the glass door of the home of Peter and Betty Miller on Kensington Lane. The deer left a small trail of broken glass and tipped furniture over before jumping through a window on its way to open country. The deer was gone before anyone could see it.
Forrest and Ann Fischer were featured in this week’s Tribune Profile.
Theresa A. Barman and Thomas W. Christen were married Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Pamela Jean Donovan and Paul Henry Holden exchanged vows Oct. 3 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lodi.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 7, 1991
Judge P. Charles Jones will decide if the Village of Waunakee can maintain its traditional creche as part of its annual holiday display in the Village Park or if it violates the Wisconsin Constitution, which restricts spending public funds on religious displays.
Bob Ohlsen, Village of Waunakee clerk, is leaving his position after a decade of working with the village.
Gayle Quinn, head football coach at Waunakee High School for 26 years, has announced he will retire.
Waunakee volleyball players will make their third consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 8, 2001
A proposal to borrow $5.3 million for Waunakee school district maintenance projects galloped to a big win in a referendum Tuesday.
Construction of the Crossroads United Methodist Church building is underway, just in time for the congregation’s 10th anniversary.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Joan Osborn, who has been instrumental in organizing the WaunaFest Parade since 1984.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 10, 2011
When the new concealed carry law went into effect Nov. 1, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s website was flooded with hits and people downloading the concealed carry application. According to a release from state attorney general J.B. Van Hollen’s office, as of noon on the first day to submit permits, the DOJ site had 800,000 hits, roughly 10 times the number it normally sees daily; as of 3:45 p.m. more than 120 licenses had been issued.
As it sits right now, Town of Westport residents won’t see an increase in their property taxes in the proposed 2012 budget.
Dane County’s Highway Department is ready for winter with increased numbers of snow plow drivers, continued upgrades in snow removal efficiency, and new equipment to help keep county roads clear when the snow starts to fly, according to an announcement from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. The National Weather Service has predicted that South Central Wisconsin will experience above average snowfall this winter, according to the Dane County Executive’s office.
Swim parents are working with the school facilities committee to upgrade the aquatic center with a new sanitizing system so swimmers can breathe a little easier.
Area families can celebrate the holidays and stay on budget with SHARE Food Buying Club. This nonprofit, volunteer-run organization has helped families save 30-50 percent on quality food for over 25 years, and the holidays are no exception.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Freimuth, a Waunakee resident raising money for lights at the high school’s baseball diamond.