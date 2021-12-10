ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 15, 1921
Lake Monona is frozen over and appears to be closed for the winter, but Lake Mendota is still open.
The thermometer registered 10 degrees below zero Wednesday morning.
The high school play “The Pair of Sixes,” was a success. A $35.58 profit was realized.
Forty-six fox and 13 wolves were bagged by Dane County hunters this year.
We notice by the market report that hogs are selling for 5 to 6 cents, beef 2 to 6 cents, eggs 50 cents, dairy butter 40 to 44 cents, oats 25 cents and corn 40 cents.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 23, 1926
Mary Frances Connor, who organized the Women’s Club in Waunakee, died at the home of her sister, Mrs. T.P. O’Malley, Monday morning.
Christmas Masses at St. John the Baptist Church will be at 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Andrew Midthun, 61, died Tuesday morning at the home of his sister, Mrs. Ole Walsvick of DeForest.
Mrs. Lawrence Kalscheur had the misfortune to fall and fracture her arm on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Priebe, Madison, announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Mrs. Math Adler fell on the sidewalk and fractured her wrist.
A new garage is being erected at the Norway Grove Corners.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 19, 1946
Math Helt Sr. will observe his 95th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Miss Elaine Allen and James P. Dunn were united in marriage at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at New London on Thanksgiving Day.
The Civic Club basketball team is now in first place by virtue of their 61-39 win over Arena and their 49-48 win over Poynette.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 20, 1951
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Keegan are the proud parents of a son born on Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Kiddies Christmas Party, sponsored by the Legion and Civic Club, will be held Sunday, Dec. 23.
Little Joe Barbian and LaRee Adler underwent tonsillectomies at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday.
Della M. Chipman, former resident of Waunakee, celebrated her 82nd birthday on Dec. 16.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 14, 1961
William H. Smith, 70, father of Mrs. Roman Adler, Waunakee, died suddenly at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital.
M/Sgt. Fred H. Fisher, Waunakee, retired Friday, Dec. 8, from the Wisconsin Army National Guard after more than 20 yers of service.
Farmers say it is almost impossible to get the manure on the fields because of the deep snow. Wonder what will happen to the corn that is still standing and was never picked?
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 23, 1971
The annual judging of the Christmas displays and outstanding lighting effects created by Waunakee residents will take place on Thursday evening, Dec. 23, starting at 7 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 46 is in need of a man to take over as Scout Master.
Funeral services for Dennis Hines, 34, who was killed when a pickup truck crashed on River Road, southeast of Waunakee, were held at 10:30 a.m. in Westport.
Jane Kaltenberg won a prize of money for her handwriting entry in a competition sponsored by the Educational ABC of American Industry Inc., which promotes awards for handwriting and essay competitions.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 17, 1981
Dianna Lynn Millard, daughter of LaVern and Mary Ann Millard, Lodi, is engaged to Paul Vincent Karls, son of Alfred and Mary Ann Karls, Waunakee.
Mary Timmins has been selected as an outstanding senior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Meegham Loomis was pictured as a dancing snowflake during a Christmas program presented by students at St. John’s School.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Henry Ripp, former police chief.
Volunteers of the Waunakee Area Emergency Medical Service moved into their new 4,560 square-foot building on Klein Drive last Saturday.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 12, 1991
Joe Kessenich of Waunakee looks back on the Dec. 7 bombing of Pearl Harbor during the 50th anniversary of the attack. He was stationed about 10 miles away from Pearl Harbor when the attack occurred.
Town of Westport officials approved a speed limit reduction to 45 miles per hour on Easy Street between Madison Street and Patton Road at their meeting Monday.
Pat Rice, a four-year assistant coach for the Waunakee High School football team, has been hired as the school’s new head coach. He replaces Gayle Quinn, who retired following this past season after 26 years as the school’s head coach.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 13, 2001
Nancy Schlimgen is pursuing her passion for prairies and pleasing many people in the process. Schlimgen recently received the Environmental Stewardship Award from the Sisters of Saint Benedict of Madison and the Benedictine Life Foundation for her work in prairie restoration on their property off Hwy. M.
The holiday season is a time for giving and sharing. With the news of 3-year-old Eric Schuh being diagnosed with cancer, friends have established a benefit fund and will hold a fundraising event on Saturday, Dec. 22.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jeanne Wolf, a veteran of the Navy and an orthodontic lab technician.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 15, 2011
A bill before the state Senate would allow hunting in all 48 Wisconsin state parks, including Gov. Nelson State Park in the Town of Westport.
The Waunakee School Board is planning to look deeper into its policy regarding school-sanctioned events that cause students to miss classes for extra-curricular activities. The move comes after some board members expressed concerns about the girls’ soccer program’s planned weekend tournament in Burlington, Iowa, in April that would cause the girls to leave Thursday for an overnight stay, missing Friday’s classes.
The Alliant Energy Center may be slated for an expansion, according to a press release from Dane County officials.
A pair of state representatives is again making a push to allow Wisconsin residents to treat their illnesses with a prohibited substance. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) and Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton) introduced the “Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act” at a recent press conference.
The Madison Jazz Society recently awarded grants from its Memorial School Grant Fund to music programs in 17 Wisconsin schools.
Waunakee native and University of Wisconsin-Madison student Joe Meeker performed with the men’s a cappella group the MadHatters at the White House Dec. 7, according to an announcement from UW-Madison communications office.
Several Waunakee dancers are gearing up for the Madison Ballet production of “The Nutcracker.”