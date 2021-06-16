The Waunakee prep baseball team had a very busy ending to the 2021 regular season last week. They played five games over six days.
In the final push, the Warriors claimed three more Badger North wins to earn a share of the conference title. They earned a share of their fourth straight crown with wins over Beaver Dam, Reedsburg and Beaver Dam.
“We started the season with an overlap of some sports and we had a lot of guys who had to deal with that,” Waunakee coach Spencer Lee said. “It made for some challenges, but we have a great group that wanted to get better each day. That allowed us to hang in there. After losing two to DeForest it wasn’t looking super likely, but then we won our last six conference games. The focus our guys showed is really a testament to the character of the kids we have. It looked like DeForest would run away with it, but our guys kept battling.”
Waunakee started the busy week with a 13-3 Badger North victory over visiting Beaver Dam on June 7.
The following night, the Warriors garnered another 13-3 conference win over host Reedsburg.
Waunakee clinched the conference title with a 9-1 triumph over host Beaver Dam on June 9.
“The guys are really excited,” Lee said. “It was difficult to play three straight days in the heat. That was a pretty tough situation for a team to be in, but they knew what was on the line. This means a lot to them because we have had a lot of good teams here and they were motivated to keep it going. We always have high expectations and these guys did a great job of working hard and being great teammates.”
DeForest and Waunakee shared the Badger North title with matching 11-3 record, followed by Baraboo (8-6), Beaver Dam (7-7), Mount Horeb (7-7), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Reedsburg (5-9), Portage (2-12).
“This one is pretty special from my perspective, because we had a brand new team,” Lee said. “We had no varsity experience coming back. To watch these guys get better week by week was been pretty neat. To see them get a big reward with a conference title is awesome.”
The Warriors had their three-game win streak snapped with a 12-3 loss to host Oregon in a Badger Conference crossover game on June 10.
Waunakee closed out the regular season last Saturday with a 14-2 non-conference loss to host Sun Prairie.
The Warriors finished the regular season 11-8 overall.
Waunakee earned a No. 5 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and traveled to fourth-seeded Verona for a regional opener this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
Top-seeded Madison Memorial will host the regional final on June 17.
Waunakee 13
Beaver Dam 3
The Warriors scored in five of their six at-bats to easily take care of the Golden Beavers.
Waunakee got run-scorings from Luke Shepski and Bucky Kuhn to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The lead grew to 6-1 after the Warriors plated four runs in the bottom of the third. Andy Nordloh and Adam Acker each drove in a pair of runs.
Waunakee scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth frames. Cory King, Carter Lory and Nordloh each drove in a run in the fourth, while Jack Shepski had an RBI double in the fifth. The Warriors scored two runs in the fifth on an error.
Howie Rickett delivered an RBI double to close out the scoring in the sixth.
Rickett, Jack Shepski, Luke Shepski, King, and Nordloh each had two hits for Waunakee.
Adam Acker and Jack Shepski both pitched for the Warriors and combined for nine strikeouts and five walks. Acker earned the win.
Waunakee 13
Reedsburg 3
Waunakee broke open a close game with eight runs in the top of the third inning and ended the game early.
The Warriors struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning on RBI singles by King and Kuhn, but Reedsburg answered with three in the bottom half of the frame.
King highlighted the third with a two-run double, while Henry Lee added a two-run single. Luke Shepski came through with an RBI double, while Lory had a run-scoring single. Two runs scored on an error.
Lee, Acker and Rickett each drove in a run in the top of the fourth to close out the scoring for Waunakee.
Lee had a team-high three hits, while Luke Shepski, King, Kuhn and Lory contributed two each.
Luke Shepski pitched all five innings and recorded eight strikeouts and two walks.
Waunakee 9
Beaver Dam 1
Kuhn and Jack Shepski combined on a three-hit gem in the win over Beaver Dam. Kuhn, who had four strikeouts and three walks, started on the mound and earned the win.
Jack and Luke Shepski each plated a run in the top of the third to open the scoring.
Waunakee also scored two runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Luke Shepski and a run-scoring single by King.
The Warriors tacked on five more runs in the top of the seventh. Luke Shepski had an RBI double in the frame, while Acker added a run-scoring single. They scored two runs on errors and another on a passed ball.
Jack Shepski finished with three-hits, while Luke Shepski, James and Acker had two apiece.
Oregon 12
Waunakee 3
Waunakee’s offense struggled against the Panthers. The Warriors had just four hits, while committing four errors in the field.
The Warriors held one lead in the game after a run-scoring single by Dan Nelson in the top of the second.
However, Oregon scored three runs in the bottom of the third and led the rest of the game.
Waunakee cut the deficit to 4-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly by Luke Shepski in the top of the fifth inning.
The Panthers blew the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Jack Shepski closed out Waunakee’s scoring with an RBI single in the sixth.
Jack Shepski had two of the Warriors’ four hits.
Nolan Feasel, Lory, Zach Stoffels, Nelson and James all pitched for Waunakee and combined for four stirkeouts and eight walks. Feasel took the loss.
Sun Prairie 14
Waunakee 2
The Warriors had a tough time against No. 1 ranked Sun Prairie last Saturday.
The Cardinals set the tone with 14 runs over the first two innings.
Waunakee scored both of its runs in the third. Jack Shepski knocked in the first run with a double, while Luke Shepski followed with a run-scoring single.
Jack Shepski, Luke Shepski, King, Ben Walbrun and Acker each had one hit for Waunakee.
Trevor Stevens and Walbrun both pitched and combined for three strikeouts and six walks. Stevens was tagged with the loss.