The top graduating senior football players from around Wisconsin were supposed to be suiting up as high schoolers one last time this past Saturday at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the event.
Waunakee was to have two representatives at the event, seniors Forrest Anderson and Jeb Frey. They were chosen to play for the South Large team.
Anderson and Frey helped lead the Warriors to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game last fall. Waunakee dropped a 31-30 heartbreaker to Brookfield East in the title game.
Anderson led Waunakee on the offensive line. He helped the Warriors average 131.5 yards rushing, 140.9 yards passing and 39.7 points per game last season.
Frey led the Warriors on defense from his outside linebacker position. He finished the season with a team-high 91 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.
Kenosha Indian Trail’s Jim Kenesie was to be the head coach for the South Large team, while the assistants chosen were Matt Kimmes (DeForest), Bryan Shredl (Racine Case), Hank Johnson (Delavan-Darien), James Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Sean Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Rob VanDyke (Kenosha Indian Trial) and Dan Hernandez (Racine Park).
Joining Anderson and Frey on the South Large roster were Haakon Anderson (Verona, TE), Will Borchert (Mukwonago, ILB), Sephontae Callier (Milwaukee Riverside, WR), Jason Ceniti (Madison Memorial, QB), Clay Craker (Middleton, OL), Connor Fahnrich (Kenosha Indian Trail, ILB), JayVlan Farr (Racine Case, DB), Will Faul (Badger, DE), Christopher Fish (Racine Case, FB), Joey Gordon (Greendale, DE), Carter Grant (Milwaukee Reagan, OLB), Bryan Gruehn Jr. (Muskego, ILB), Nicholas Hall (McFarland, DB), Colby Hartig (DeForest, OL), Donavan Hunt (Brookfield East, RB), Brady Ingbreston (Wauwatosa West, DL), Ethan Janquet (Muskego, OL), Tanner Keller (Waterford, RB), Zach Kluge (Waukesha West, OL), Dom Landphier (Sun Prairie, DB), Jacob Leszczuynski (Muskego, OL), Thomas Maurice (Brookfield Central, DB), Sam McGath (Brookfield East, DB), Elliot Mueller (Pewaukee, DB), Andrew Nackel (Franklin, OLB), Dane Nelson (Milton, WR), Vinny Nigro (Marquette, ILB), Jake Novotny (Marquette, TE), John Pekar (Franklin, DL), Tyler Pitcel (Mukwonago, OL), Dakovin Prather (Madison La Follette, DB), Joey Prondzinski (Brookfield East, K), Montrell Rash (Milwaukee Riverside, DL), Dylan Runkel (Burlington, WR), Colin Schaefer (Sun Prairie, WR), Trey Schroeder (DeForest, QB), Adam Siegel (New Berlin West, RB), Sayge Terrell (Kenosha Bradford, DB), Anthony Vacula (Whitnall, OL), Luke Vitale (Madison La Follette, OL), Nate Wilcher (Mukwonago, DL), Alex Witt (Monroe, TE), Jake Wuebben (Middleton, DE) and Cole Yocum (DeForest, DE).
