ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
August 5, 1920
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Arena Sunday 3-1. Ogle was on the mound for Waunakee.
The C&NW Railroad employees here received a raise in pay ranging from 8 to 15 cents an hour.
Corn and late potatoes are especially in need of rain. They are feeling the effects of the dry weather.
Norman Cook enlisted in the Navy on Tuesday and left for duty on the same day.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Endres, Westport, announce the birth of a daughter on July 29.
Miss Edna McCready and Wallace Clemens of Dane were married at the bride’s home in Columbus on Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Endres, Springfield, announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 6, 1925
Mrs. Gustave Fleiner, 61, died at her home in this village Thursday after a long illness.
William Fisher celebrated his 81st birthday on Sunday.
The Waunakee Canning Co. has shipped six cars of peas, and five empty cars are on hand for loading.
A taxi driver of Madison was hailed before Justice Marsh Tuesday for speeding in Waunakee and paid a fine of $10 and costs.
The Waunakee Telephone Co., has had the cable repaired which was damaged in the John Fisher fire recently.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 8, 1935
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Dane by a score of 7-4 on Sunday. Stehr struck out 18 batters.
A small fawn was killed on Hwy. 113 Sunday evening and was burned in the Andrew Williamson Jr. field by the game wardens.
Frank C. Raemisch has completed the road job at Delafield on Hwy. 30.
P.W. Simon painted the halls at the Waunakee Graded School.
Wayne Fitzgibbon had his barn raised Friday. About 40 men helped with the job.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kopp was christened in St. John’s Church on Sunday.
Miss Susie Hilgert, Aberdeen, S.D., former resident of Waunakee, died in an Aberdeen hospital recently.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 9, 1945
S/Sgt. Arthur E. Lamboley arrived home to spend a 20-day furlough with his parents. He has been in the Pacific area.
Ambrose Mooney, 45, former resident of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital Monday, July 30.
Ray Schwoegler will manage the Johnson Funeral Home at Madison for Ralph Johnson of DeForest.
Edward Hein and Sgt. Joe Hellenbrand recently met in Reims, France. They are uncle and nephew.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Keegan Jrs. observed their sixth wedding anniversary on Aug. 8.
An article states the fact that there is an urgent need for railway workers now with the soldiers returning from Europe.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 10, 1950
Richard T. Taylor, 38, was accidentally killed Thursday morning when he came in contact with high voltage electric wires.
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team defeated Sun Prairie Sunday 9-1.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Hellenbrand of Cross Plains announce the birth of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Math Meier, brother of Mrs. Fred Ripp and Peter Meier of the village died at Belfield, N.D., last week.
Mr. and Mrs. John Wagner are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 7.
Seven building lots on Main Street, opposite the park, were platted out Wednesday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 4, 1960
The State Highway Commission District Office at Madison announced that construction of State Trunk Hwy. 19 on Main Street in the Village of Waunakee, beginning at the west corporate limits and extending easterly to intersection with Division Street, will begin within the next 10 days.
Mrs. August H. Junge, 83, Morrisonville, mother of Mrs. Roy Cameron, died Tuesday of last week in a Poynette rest home after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Miller, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, July 31.
Mr. and Mrs. Adam Kohlman announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, July 31.
Sr. M. Francis Paul, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilles, Waunakee, an instructor in the education department at Marian College, was among those receiving an M.A. degree this month from Catholic University of America at Washington, D.C.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
August 6, 1970
Linus Breunig, 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Breunig, drowned while swimming at Cox Hollow Lake Sunday, Aug. 2.
Mr. Conrad Blau, Waunakee, has purchased Meier’s Market from Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Meier. Mr. Blau will take over Aug. 1.
The Waunakee Home Talent team tied for first place with a win over Rio. The score was 4-3. They will play in Sauk in a big game on Sunday.
Ronald B. Byrnes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Byrnes, Waunakee, was recently promoted to Army Sergeant.
Waunakee’s assessed valuation is up from $898,970, it was learned Monday night following a meeting of the Board of Review. Total valuation of the village is now listed at $13,964,185.
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Statz are welcoming a son born on July 31 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 7, 1980
Five judges selected Judy Statz as Waunakee’s fifth Junior Miss at the pageant held Sunday night.
Debra K. Zins and Randall J. Kaltenberg were united in marriage on May 10, 1980, at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest.
Jeannie and Richard Frosch, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter born Aug. 2 at Madison General.
The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team got back on the winning track Sunday when it defeated Black Earth 5-3.
Former track star and Olympic medalist in the long jump, John Bennett of the Bennetts Menswear, has been named to Marquette University’s “M” Club Hall of Fame.
Dave Endres and Karen Ripp of Waunakee attended the week-long National FFA Washington Conference Program.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 9, 1990
The Village of Waunakee adopted a truancy ordinance at its regular meeting Aug. 6. The ordinance specifically applies to habitual truancy, which is defined as a pupil who is absent from school for part or all of 5 of 10 consecutive days.
A vacant house owned by Nancy Kisting of Waunakee and located at 5085 Hwy. Q was totally burned to the ground on Monday afternoon.
Dane County Executive Richard Phelps has announced that the county plans to develop the proposed Westport landfill site as a sanitary landfill, complete with devices to reduce the number of birds that would be attracted to the site.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Diane Robinson, a teacher, musician and 1950s buff.
LaVonne J. Chapman, daughter of Jean and Howard Chapman, Belleville, and Vernon G. Acker, son of LaVerne and Laura Acker, of Waunakee, were united in marriage on Saturday, May 26, at St. Peter’s Church in Ashton.
Kris Nelson of Waunakee has qualified for the USTS National Triathlon Championships to be held in Las Vegas Oct. 20.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 3, 2000
Room to Grow Day Care will construct a new facility on Woodland Drive, according to a site plan approved by the Waunakee Plan Commission Monday.
Four members of Waunakee’s Cadette Girl Scout Troop 958 – Ashley Abel, Bethany Adam, Laura Hoffman and Tricia Sheahan – have been working to achieve the Silver Award.
Rod and Mary Regal traveled to Africa recently.
Katie Herbrand is thanking the Challenge Academy, which she said changed her life and allowed her to obtain a high school diploma.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Pat Gorman, a golf pro and Badger Coach.
More than 600 athletes gathered on Division Street early Saturday morning for the annual WaunaFest run and walk.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 5, 2010
The Waunakee school board looked at a potential November referendum plan and gave administrators approval to continue to develop it as planning for a growing enrollment in the district continues.
On Nov. 2, Village of Waunakee residents will be asked if they support using a half-cent sales tax to fund commuter rail in Dane County.
Dane County Supervisor Eileen Bruskewitz is warning her constituents that unless they speak out loudly, the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will pursue commuter rail as a transit option for the county.
Especially in a down economy, parents that are out of work or down on their luck may be dreading the start of school and the costs associated with it.
Within weeks of the Vienna Town Board approving an emergency water relief plan, heavy rain forced the town to implement it.
The Waunakee school board approved a bid package for a new parking lot at the high school near Endres Manufacturing at a special board meeting July 26.
Twenty Dane County supervisors sent a letter to the Wisconsin Congressional Delegation and President Barack Obama July 27, requesting them to change four policies concerning lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) individuals without the knowledge of other county supervisors.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Beth Morley, an artist who once served as the travel nurse for former Saudi Arabian Queen Iffat Al Thunayan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.