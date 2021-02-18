ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
February 17, 1921
Four cars of tobacco were shipped from Waunakee Tuesday. The following farmers delivered their crop: Henry Hellenbrand, Godfrey Helt, John and Clemens Wipperfurth, Earl Cooper, Gene Bowers, Leonard and Andrew Midthun, Charles Busby and Luke Gilligan. The price was from 10 to 20 cents.
Tuesday was the warmest Feb. 15 on record when the thermometer registered 63 degrees.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 18, 1936
Waunakee was awarded a free chest clinic for their high per capita sales of Christmas seals.
William Schmitz, who was attending Marquette University at Milwaukee, is now attending the University of Wisconsin.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kalscheur were given a farewell party last Thursday evening.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 14, 1946
An old landmark on Main Street was taken down this week to make way for a new building. The building was formerly occupied by Lenny’s Tavern and the new building will be erected by Joe Barbian.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Diericks announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 15, 1951
The Civic Club basketball team defeated Stoughton here Sunday by a score of 68-61. Ed Murphy was high scorer with 20 points.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Ballweg announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 11.
Albert Corcoran underwent a serious operation at Rochester, Minn., last Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Murphy announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Mr. and Mrs. Gaylord Spery announce the birth of a son at Methodist Hospital on Feb. 13.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 9, 1961
Glenn L. Dobson, 39, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, of carbon monoxide gas while working on his car in the garage of his neighbor.
Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Roessler, Waunakee, on the arrival of a son on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Another printer??
Jeff Unger will observe his birthday on Sunday, Feb. 12, and his twin sisters, Jean and Jane, will be 8 years old on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Mr. and Mrs. James Koch are rejoicing over the arrival of a son on Monday, Feb. 6, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 18, 1971
Michael Simon Sr. and Jr. appeared at the village board meeting Monday to present a proposed plan for developing their 20-acre plot in the newly annexed Ripp addition. They stated that an extension of South Street would be necessary for access to the development.
Complaints on snowmobiles have increased as they are abusing the law.
The Warriors’ Joe Miller and Doug Curwick advanced to the sectional wrestling tournament at Sun Prairie by winning championships at the Baraboo regional last weekend. Waunakee finished fifth out of 11 in team standings.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 19, 1981
John and Emma Hanson of Waunakee celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center on Monday.
An estimated $400 in damage resulted from a break-in and burglary at St. John’s School some time Sunday night or early Monday morning. In addition, an AM-FM radio receiver and record turntable valued at $80 was reported missing by officials.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Kuehn will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, March 1. They were married on Feb. 20, 1941, at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 21, 1991
Major Gary Vitse of Madison spoke to Margo Zimmerman’s fifth-grade class at Waunakee Elementary about his experience in Desert Storm, which he described as boring, lonely and generally not fun.
Alan and Michelle Kalscheuer have donated funds to the school district. Community members contributed those funds after their daughter lost part of her leg.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Diane Hubbard, who after giving birth to twin daughters, became active in M.O.M., a support group for Mothers of Multiples.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 15, 2001
Waunakee High School students will have two more sports programs to choose from – boys’ tennis and girls’ golf – starting in the fall.
The Jan. 25 meeting of the Waunakee Rotary Club included a video presentation about Endres Manufacturing and a tour of the facility. The company is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Members of Den4, Pack 46, received their Arrow of Light award Feb. 11. Recipients were Jack Steiner, Christopher Gatz, Jason Weiker, Evan Anderson, Justin Kerkhof, Anthony Manion and Den Leader Jeff Manion.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 17, 2011
With technology becoming an increasingly useful tool in education, the Waunakee School Board unanimously approved a three-year technology plan.
As a result of a recent round of approvals for the Bishops Bay subdivision, four communities north of Lake Mendota have begun to plan together for new urban development.
A three-year process of planning is starting to come to fruition for Middleton developer Terrence Wall and his proposed expanded development of Bishop’s Bay between the city and the Town of Westport.
A Wisconsin lawmaker says he wants to make sure that the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty can have reliable health insurance, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Waunakee’s marketing sub-committee, a task force of the Economic Development Commission, is seeking a member. The task force is currently working on finding a tag line for the community, overseeing construction of a new website, and developing marketing strategies for the village’s economic sector.
A 2001 Waunakee High School graduate is researching ways to prolong the life of wood, even when it’s drenched in rain.
With the latest round of severe winter storms, the Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region of the American Red Cross had to cancel 17 blood drives resulting in a shortfall of 672 blood donations since Jan. 1.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mike Steen, orchestra teacher at Waunakee Intermediate School.
Legislation that guides federal farm and food policies was originally expected to become law next year. But, there’s a possibility Congress won’t pass the Farm Bill until 2013, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
