The Town of Westport encountered unexpected challenges during restoration of its water tower last fall. Rather than delay the project, though, town officials pursued alternative solutions to keep it on schedule.
Unauthorized watermain connectionUtility, Finance & Information Systems Manager Bob Anderson said restoration of the 27-year-old water tower began with workers mobilizing in mid-July. The original plan was to hook up to Waunakee’s system while the tower was out of service, so that the town could maintain water pressure for residents throughout the duration of the project.
In 2016 and 2019, a developer had installed the infrastructure allowing the systems to connect.
Waunakee Utilities General Manager Tim Herlitzka suggested that the municipalities run it by the Public Service Commission (PSC) first, to see whether the regulatory agency had any concerns with opening the valves that connected the two water systems.
The PSC response was unexpected.
PSC informed the town and village’s utility managers that the connections were unauthorized, and could not be utilized until authorization was granted. Westport would need to get its water pressure elsewhere.
Rather than run its well pumps continuously, the town turned to a private water-systems provider for a solution. Municipal Well & Pump offered portable pressure tanks that could take the place of a water tower while it was out of commission, and the company leased them on short-term bases.
“So we rented the tanks,” Anderson said. “The only thing that changed was, instead of the tower creating the pressure for everybody, the portable pressure tanks that we had installed were.”
The tanks addressed the problem of providing water pressure, but the remedy was short-lived.
Supply-chain issuesWhen the tower was drained, and workers took everything apart to make sure it worked properly, they discovered that a relief valve dating back to the tower’s original construction needed to be replaced. The supplier told them that the product could not be delivered in reasonable time.
“Apparently the one that was spec’d, because of COVID, they weren’t able to get it,” Anderson said. “So we had to do a change order because the original valve (was unavailable).”
Anderson noted that the valve never leaked or presented any over the past 27 years.
Waiting on cell service (providers)Workers completed the renovations in mid-November, Anderson said, but landscaping work had to be delayed until cellular service providers reinstalled their antennae on top of the water tower. The reinstallation took longer than project planners had expected, and by the time the antennae were reattached, the ground had become too cold for landscaping.
“You can’t do landscaping in January. And for them, it would be really expensive for them to send a crew back up here to fix it. So we just reached an agreement on the price,” Anderson said, adding that both the town and contractor agreed it best for the landscaping to be done by someone else.
The $6,000 deduction resulted in a final project cost of $297,250.
Water quality Though the project is now complete, concerns arose recently when the town published a notice that water-quality tests that were scheduled for late September had not been performed on time.
Anderson said the tests were unrelated to the renovation work, however.
“We were testing what we were pumping out of the ground,” Anderson said. “We weren’t testing (the water) at the storage location. Certain tests that we take throughout the year are done at the tower itself, because you’re testing the quality of that water versus other things. These particular tests were testing the quality of the water we were actually pumping, so the tests came at the pumping site.”
Anderson noted that disinfection is a standard part of water-tower projects, and that municipalities are required to test the water inside their towers before putting them back into service. Westport performed two such tests, both of which showed that contaminants were at undetectable levels.