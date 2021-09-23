ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 6, 1921
Growing crops had been favored by the absence of frost until Monday night and Tuesday morning when everything had a coat of white.
The World Series will be played this year between the Yanks and the Giants.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Fleiner moved to Madison this week.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kessenich announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Joe Hart has purchased a new Ford Sedan from Cameron & Son.
Joe Doll of Ashton left Saturday for Marquette University where he will begin a course in dentistry.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 7, 1926
Miss Francis Ripp and Edward H. Barman were united in marriage Tuesday morning at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
A.A. Burr of Waterloo fell down the inside cellar steps one day last week and fractured his leg.
Guhl and Stelter of Prairie du Sac are shipping stock from Waunakee every Monday.
Miss Ann Laufenberg and Mr. Anton Ripp were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Tuesday.
Allan Burr, George Stehr, Ray Cooper and Harold Murphy have left on a trip to Rhinelander and Winter in northern Wisconsin.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 6, 1946
J.H. Koltes, 83, prominent resident of Waunakee, died at his home on Monday.
Ray Schwoegler, son of Mrs. Albert Schwoegler, has moved to Sauk City where he is opening a funeral home.
Lyman Grover caught a norther pike at Lake Mendota on Monday, which tipped the scale at 11 ½ pounds.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 4, 1951
Mrs. Peter Hilgers, 64, died Friday at her home after a long illness.
Ben’s new Snack Bar is now open for business in the basement of the new Mike Simon Jr. building.
Graveside Rites for Mary Anne, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David O’Malley were held on Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. George Steffen announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Tony J. Hellenbrand will observe his birthday anniversary on Friday, Oct. 6.
Mr. and Mrs. George Ellickson announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 28, 1961
Lawrence Allen Pertzborn, 3 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roman Pertzborn, was accidentally killed in a tractor accident Tuesday afternoon at his home near Waunakee.
A pretty 18-year-old miss from Waunakee gave harness racing fans their biggest thrill of all Sunday at the country fair as she rode her own horse, Lincoln Yates, to a stron third place in the final heat of the 2:15 trot, against a bunch of cagey male veterans. Her name is Jeanne Marquis, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William R. Marquis.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 7, 1971
Gordon M. Walling, Middleton, was hired last Monday evening by unanimous ballot as Waunakee’s third policeman by the Village Board at their regular meeting.
M.F. Simon Builders, Inc. and the Simon Realty Company of Waunakee, announced this week the expansion of their real estate services in the Waunakee area. Mr. Russell A. Mitchell, 510 Seventh St., a licensed real estate salesman, will be associated with the local firm.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 1, 1981
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Herbert J. Grover has appointed Waunakee High School student Forrest Whitson to the Department of Public Instruction’s advisory committee on food and nutrition services.
Waunakee’s junior varsity football team scored an impressive 40-8 victory over Wisconsin Heights last week. Mark Stewart threw for three downs, one 60-yard pass to Dale Maly, a 5-yard pass to Rand Martin, and another 5-yard pass to Dan Statz.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 26, 1991
Recent census numbers are in. The number of housing units in Waunakee rose from 1,279 in 1980 to 2,020 in 1990, an increase of 57.9 percent. There are 2,863 males and 3,034 females living in the village.
State officials have filed suit to get Stokely USA to pay up to $60,000 in fines for two waste-water spills at the firm’s Waunakee plant that polluted Six Mile Creek, killing fish.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 27, 2001
Village of Waunakee residents will have the chance to help shape a redevelopment plan for Waunakee’s business district next week. On Oct. 4, a public forum will be held.
A Westport resident has filed a claim against the town for damages incurred during the Aug. 2 flood. Beth Bucaida of the Mary Lake area told town board members at their Monday meeting that raw sewage flowed into basement when the town’s lift station flooded during the heavy rains.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 29, 2011
A new face will fill a hole on the Waunakee school board. At least for the time being, Jack Heinemann will sit in a chair left open by former board president Paul Meese, who resigned from his seat representing Waunakee in July to take a job in Colorado.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jesus Martinez, a former MLB prospect who now coaches youth baseball.