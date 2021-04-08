Thursday and Friday nights didn’t feel the same this fall with out the lights on and the crowds cheering from Warrior stadium. A year with out football didn’t sit right with the program. The dedicated coaches didn’t miss a beat and fought for their football family over the winter to make sure the boys would have a spring football season.
On an overcast Thursday night with rain in the forecast the wait was finally over, football season was here. The JV football team lite up the field, the scoreboard, and the fans with a 56-0 season opener win against Stoughton.
Austin DeAmicis started the game for the Warriors with a powerful kick rolling through the back of the end zone where the defense took over on the 20-yard line. Cayden Ellis, Andy Nordloh and the rest of the defensive line held their ground forcing Stoughton to a quick four and out. This was the steady trend the defense set for the entire game.
On the warriors first offensive possession quarterback Garett Lenzendorf was spot on finding receiver Devin Johnson who ran the ball in for a 30-yard receiving touchdown.
The defense came back on the field more then ready to get the job done. Defensive lineman Drew Regniers quick aggressive pressure caused Stoughtons quarterback to fumble the ball into the end zone. A mad scramble began as the ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
The defense continued to dominate through the entire first half with Cole Meyers and Gus Allen both reaching the quarterback for sacks. Linebackers Drew Wegert, Kaleb Frey and Max Krupp made key tackles stopping the markers from moving. With the end of the first half approaching Jack Schweitzer and the D-line forced the QB to make a risky throw towards the warrior’s talented defensive backs. Coltan Nechvatal swooped in for a intercept. This ended the first half with the warriors holding the Vikings to zero first downs. The defenses perfect performance through out the game gave the offensive plenty of time on the field.
When the offense was on the field they were ready to put points on the board. Bobby Gebhardt and the offensive line didn’t budge allowing Lenzendorf to find Mitch Jarosinski two times for touchdown passes over 40 yards and Alex Knapp for a 50 yard touchdown. This picture perfect performance dominated the offense.
With tight end Cole Kampa leading the way with blocks, running back Corey Marionneaux had a 30 yard outside run to be tackled at the goal line. Marionneaux finished it off with an easy punch into the endzone behind offensive linemen Jacob Lyftogt and Matthew Steinl.
Lenzendorf ended the half with four throwing touchdowns connecting with Jarosinski for three. As the rain poured the boys cooled off a bit.
With a minute left in the game quarterback Caden Stewart ran the ball in for one last touchdown.
Week 2
It was a beautiful night at warrior stadium for the JV football teams second game of the season. Quarterback Garrett Lenzendorf set the season standard high after their first game of the season. He rose to the occasion again and lead the team to their second win of the season.
The warriors received the kick off and began their drive down the field. Offensive linemen Jacob Lyftogt, Bobby Gebhardt, Matt Steinl and Gus Allen created a wall that allowed the offense to grind down the field. A mix of run and pass plays resulted in a 30 yard touchdown throw from Lenzendorf to Mitch Jarosinski.
Fort Atkinson started their drive not ready for the warrior’s defense. Defensive lineman Drew Regnier, Cayden Ellis and Jack Schweitzer limited Forts ability to move the ball. The drive ended quickly on the 3rd down as Cole Myers broke through the line and sacked the quarterback.
Waunakee’s offense got back on the field ready to score again. They easily moved the ball down the field with a combination of runs and throws. Running back Gabe Guralski’s 35 yard run started the series of with a bang. Lenzendorfs pass to tight end Cole Kampa set the offensive on the 10-yard line. Lenzendorf ran the ball into the endzone for the second touchdown of the game.
Last week Lenzendorf racked up the yards throwing the ball this week he proved his leadership through the run. On the next offensive possession Lenzendorf ran for a 59 yard touchdown, his second of the game.
The swarming defense continued there domination giving the offensive plenty of time to run the score board up and that’s what they did.
Quarterback Lenzendorf ran the ball for 40 yards, which set up running back Corey Marionneaux to run the ball into the endzone behind the O line for a touchdown.
The defense started of the 3rd quarter aggressive and ready to dominate again. A bad snap on 4th down to Fort Atkinson’s punter allowed the warrior offense to start their possession on Forts 14 yard line. The offensive proved flawless again as Lenzendorf found tight end Kampa in the end zone for a touchdown.
Quarterback Stewart added to the score with a 4th quarter QB run into the end zone.
The Warriors ended their second game of the season with a 41-12 win. The warrior defense continued to show their dominance while the offenses ability to move the ball with a combination of pass and run rose to the challenge.
