Waunakee men’s alpine ski team and an individual women’s racer earned a trip to Mt. La Crosse, and the opportunity to compete against the best racers in Wisconsin at the 2021 Wisconsin High School Alpine Racing Association State Meet. Representing WHS at State were Reed Schuster, August Johnson, Sam Hogland, Jake Hogland, Bracey Statz, Matthew Pulvermacher and Ava Ludwig.
The Waunakee racers continued to excel during the state championships. Reed Schuster had three strong results and finished 10th overall. He had a 10th-place finish in Slalom, 20th in Giant Slalom, and 16th in Super G. The men’s team also had top 25 performances from August Johnson (16th in Giant Slalom, 20th in Super G) and Sam Hogland (22nd in Giant Slalom). One hundred fifty skiers comprised the men’s state field.
Overall, the Waunakee men’s team placed fourth out of the 20 teams who qualified for State. The team was third in Super G, 12th in Slalom and third in Giant Slalom.
“I am really proud of the kids racing at state” Waunakee Coach Pat Slattery said. “They really improved and worked hard this season. It’s great to podium as a team, we were competing against some of the best high school racers in the Midwest.”
The strong finish represents Waunakee’s first team medal ever at the state level.
Ava Ludwig had two top-10 finishes at State. She was seventh in the Women’s Giant Slalom and ninth in Super G.
Reed Schuster’s overall performance earned him a spot on Team Wisconsin 2021. Unfortunately, the opportunity to compete in the Eastern High School Ski Championships was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
