The Waunakee boys tennis team was busy on the courts last week. The Warriors competed in six duals over six days.
The Warriors got going with a 5-2 victory over host Monona Grove on May 24.
Caden Collins (No. 2), Levi Christian (No. 3) and Hayden Liu (No. 4) led the way against the Silver Eagles with singles wins.
Collins defeated Owen Dziedzic 6-2, 6-3, while Christian knocked off Lincoln Metcalfe 6-2, 6-1. Liu scored a 7-5, 6-2 win over Carter Ryan.
The Warriors also had two doubles wins. No. 2 Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor thwarted Ethan Meulemans and Bode Kroll 6-1, 6-2, while No. 3 George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth bested Zachary Blotz and John Rathgeber 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Waunakee was never able to get on track against visiting Madison Memorial in a 7-0 loss on May 25.
Memorial won six of the seven matches in straight sets. Zimbric and Wipperfurth had a chance for a victory, but Michael Yao and Daniel Jing rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 10-6 victory.
The Warriors were also at home on May 27. They dropped a 5-2 decision to visiting Madison West.
Liu had the only singles win for Waunakee at the No. 3 spot. He downed Alex Ratel 6-2, 6-3.
Zimbric and Wipperfurth had the only other win. They took care of Sam Chaim and Sid Omari 6-3, 7-5.
Last Saturday, Waunakee went 1-2 at the Menomonie Invite.
The Warriors lone win was a 4-3 decision over New Richmond. They had two singles wins and two doubles victories.
Liu had a dominate 6-0, 6-1 victory over Tyler Dennis, while Collins held off Thomas Smallidge 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher downed Joe Casey and Jack Davis 6-2, 6-3, while Zimbric and Wipperfurth took care of Andy Johnson and Nathan Devereux 6-2, 6-3.
The Warriors lost 6-1 to host Menomonie. Christian and Pulvermacher defeated Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki 6-3, 6-4 for Waunakee’s only win.
Waunakee dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Stevens Point on Saturday.
Collins and Liu both had wins in singles play. Collins came from behind to beat Noah Hlavac 1-6, 6-3, 10-6, while Liu thwarted Mason DeBot 6-1, 6-1.
Zimbric and Wipperfurth had the lone doubles win. They swept Aaron Polum and Sam Kulick 6-4, 6-4.
The Warriors will close out the Badger North Conference dual schedule with a 4:15 p.m. home dual against Baraboo on June 2.
Baraboo is hosting the Badger North Tournament at 9 a.m. this Friday.