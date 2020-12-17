ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 16, 1920
M.H. O’Keefe & Son will hold a Duroc Jersey Hog Sale at Cameron’s garage Feb. 9.
An advertisement of P.B. Miller announces that he has Baldwin apples at $6.50 a barrel.
Miss Mary Brausen has purchased the Brausen Hotel from her father, Henry Brausen, of this village.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Mickelson announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Friday, Dec. 10.
Math Hans has purchased a Paramount phonograph from T.J. Thompson of Dane.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 17, 1925
The village taxes are 27 cents lower than last year, according to John Klingelhofer Jr., village treasurer. The new rate is $1.73 compared with $2 last year.
The Waunakee Men’s Club basketball team defeated Cross Plains here Thursday night by a score of 23-6. Doc Doll and Werner Bernards were high scorers with 8 points each.
News of the death of Mrs. Elmer Gilson (nee Nora Reis) of Green Bay was received here yesterday.
Grace Nordness, 2-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Nordness, died suddenly when she took some pills containing strychnine Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 20, 1945
Anton P. Statz, 51, well-known businessman of this village, died early Saturday morning at a Madison hospital after a short illness.
The thermometer hit a new low of 16 degrees below zero Tuesday morning.
Math Helt Sr., the oldest resident of this village, will celebrate his 94th birthday on Friday, Dec. 21.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 21, 1950
The thermometer dropped to 13 degrees below zero this past week, which is rather severe fall weather.
Mrs. Mary Kruchten, 96, pioneer resident of this community, died Friday at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Melchoir Koch.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stephenson, 38, Mendota, passed away suddenly Friday evening, Dec. 15, at a Madison hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. John Hillebrandt, formerly of Waunakee, announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 15, 1960
Rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 6, are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schmitz, Waunakee.
The request of Mrs. Jerome Watzke, leader of Keewaunas 4-H club, to has as one of their projects this year the beautifying of Village Park, was graciously granted. The club plans to plant flower beds, trees and keep the grounds in tidy shape.
The Christmas Bazaar and Cafeteria Lunch sponsored by the Christian Mothers Society of St. John’s Parish on Sunday at the school was a success.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 17, 1970
Waunakee and surrounding areas had a 16-inch snowstorm which set a record. Cars were stranded during the big snowstorm.
Paul M. Adler, 4 ½-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Adler, Waunakee, died Monday, Dec. 14, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
Village officials have received numerous complaints from citizens regarding the operation of snowmobiles within the village.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 18, 1980
The murder last week of composer and recording artist John Lennon shocked the people in Waunakee as it did around the world. An anonymous mourner spelled out the ex-Beatle’s name on the asphalt on Klein Drive, using masking tape to form the letters.
Waunakee’s first condominium project, a 24-unit housing plan constructed by Michael F. Simon Builders, received the conditional approval of the Waunakee Village Board Monday night.
Lori Thornton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Thornton, has been selected as winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award for Waunakee High School.
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Ashton, an unincorporated settlement in the Town of Springfield, has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 20, 1990
In response to a challenge of the legality of the nativity scene in Village Park, the village board has erected a sign that states the following:
During the holiday season the Village of Waunakee salutes liberty. Let these festive rights and times remind us that we are the keepers of the flame of liberty and our legacy of freedom. Whatever you religion or beliefs, enjoy the holidays.
Steve and Deb Herbrand of Waunakee are the proud parents of a daughter. She was born Thursday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee boys won their fourth Badger Conference basketball game of the season and third in a row when they beat Stoughton 83-75 Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 14, 2000
The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District plans to buy 25 acres within Dane County’s 180-acre Cherokee Marsh preserve with an option to build a water treatment plant sometime in the future.
State legislators are looking for ways to promote cooperation between towns and villages throughout Wisconsin – the kind of cooperation found right here in the Waunakee area. Legislation is in the works that would provide incentives for towns and villages to hammer out boundary agreements similar to the one between Waunakee and Westport.
Katie Hensgen and Sam Zelinka were named Outstanding Youth 2000 by the Waunakee Optimists recently.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Linda Walker, one of 15 nurses in a delegation to China to focus on the differences in nursing care between the two cultures.
John and Amy Enge are proud to announce the birth of their second son, Brady James.
Pictured in this edition is Alan Hinck checking the controls for a section of track as the new model train layout at the depot takes shape.
The undefeated Waunakee hockey team hosted McFarland last week and was edged out 3-2 by the Spartans.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 16, 2010
Area taverns are reporting a loss of revenues over the past year or so, one that the Dane County Tavern League attributes to the smoking ban.
A proposed mixed-use development expanding Bishop’s Bay out of Middleton and into the Town of Westport has people talking once again about a regional road such as the North Mendota Parkway to alleviate traffic congestion.
According to Scott Converse, the director of technology programs for the UW-Madison School of Business, findings in the 2010 First Business Economic Survey indicate Dane County is on the mend.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) passed three administrative rules Dec. 8 in order to try and prevent the spread of white-nose syndrome (WNS) in Wisconsin’s bat population.
The owner of the Taco Bell-Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant under construction in Waunakee is looking to open the eatery with a bang.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Hanoulia Salame, an exchange student from Belgium.
A survey of more than 70 Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce executives has found more of them believing the number of jobs will increase next year, Wisconsin Public Radio Reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.