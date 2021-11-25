Daugird signs with South Carolina, becomes first WHS athlete to commit to D1 university for equestrian

Waunakee High School (WHS) senior athlete Alexis Daugird has accepted a scholarship offer from the University of South Carolina, where she will compete in equestrian from 2022 to 2026.
Daugird signed a letter of intent with the D1 university on Nov. 10, formalizing her commitment to one of the top-rated equestrian programs in the country. The signing also marked the first time in WHS history that one of its athletes has committed to a Division 1 school for equestrian.
“It takes a lot of work to get on a D1 team,” Waunakee equestrian coach Cassie O’Hara said, “especially being from Wisconsin. A lot of teams have athletes from the east coast and the west coast. But coming from the Midwest is even nicer.”
Daugird began competing in equestrian at the age of 7. Her mother, Staci Daugird, had showed horses amateurly and decided to introduce Alexis to horseback riding as soon as she was able.
Staci enrolled her daughter in lessons to see whether she might be interested in the sport.
“And I just fell in love with it,” Daugird said. “My first lesson was pretty much how to steer, which took me a minute to figure out. From there, we worked on higher gates and then I kind of broke off into really specializing and figuring out how to do it at a higher level – and figuring out what I loved.”
Daugird continued riding and eventually joined the equestrian team at Waunakee Middle School, where she and her teammates qualified for state competition in the second year of the program.
By high school, Daugird was a standout athlete.
“She started jumping more and getting really competitive with the horses she was riding,” O’Hara said. “And seeing her grow within the team, how she worked with the team and helped mentor some of the younger kids that we’ve had on the team in previous years, has been really nice to see.”
College recruiters took notice of Daugird’s skill as well, and the summer before her junior year, Daugird found herself in conversations with some of the top equestrian programs in the country.
The 2022 grad received offers from Fresno State and Baylor University, as well as interest from South Dakota State and the University of Tennessee at Martin. Daugird said she considered each of the programs, but when the final offer came in, it only took her little time to decide.
“(University of South Carolina) Coach McGrath called me pretty late on a Wednesday night, and she was like, ‘I have an offer for you,’” Daugird said. “I told her that I would message her back after I talked to my parents. And about five minutes later, I was messaging her back, saying that I was accepting – because that’s exactly where I wanted to be.”
Longtime horse trainer and coach Alisa Proefrock said she wasn’t surprised by the fact that Daugird received an offer from a D1 university.
“She’s super persistent,” said Proefrock, who has now coached Daugird for the past 10 years. “She’s had her eye on a riding scholarship, riding for a university pretty much since I met her. And she knew all the steps she was going to have to take to get there.”
College competition has been structured in such a way that equestrian athletes compete on horses with which they are often unfamiliar. Visiting athletes are allowed four minutes to familiarize themselves with the horse they’ll ride, which is owned by the university hosting the competition.
“It’s a very different ball game (compared to riding one’s own horse),” Daugird said. “I get for minutes to warm up, figure this horse out, and then I go compete. And I’m competing head-to-head with another person on the opposite team who’s riding the same horse. And whoever scores higher is who gets the point for the team – versus, outside of collegiate equestrian, people might have had their horses for years when they compete.”
Daugird has prepared for that structure of competition by leasing different horses throughout her riding career. She estimated that she has ridden more than 100 horses and now competed on 30-40 of them.
Proefrock said her approach to the sport is what makes Daugird stand out from other D1 prospects.
“Generally, as a youngster, you lease or buy a certain horse and you stick with that horse,” Proefrock said. “She has done things a little bit differently, where she has leased so many different styles and types of horses, at all different levels. So she’s had many more partners than the average high-school student, and that’s been really good for her. And that’s actually what they’re looking for at these D1 schools, is riders that can hop on a horse they just met and adjust – give it their best and perform the way they need to.”
Daugird participated in a campus visit at the University of South Carolina this past June, where she had a chance to meet the coaches and horses with whom she’ll work over the next four years.
The visit left her with a positive impression of both the university and its equestrian program.
“I could tell that this was really the place that I wanted to be,” Daugird said. “I was able to connect with some of the girls that were on the team…and the coaches are absolutely amazing. And I felt like, even in those two days that I was there, I really could see myself being coached by these coaches.”
Daugird’s mother said her family is excited to see their daughter succeed on and off the track.
“Alexis has been interested in riding on a college equestrian team since she was probably 6 years old,” Staci Daugird said. “And South Carolina is a wonderful match for her – great school, great coaches, great horses, great team. So we are absolutely thrilled that she has the opportunity to spend her undergraduate years there.”
Daugird is expected to graduate from Waunakee High School in June 2022. The 18-year-old said she plans to attend medical school one day and pursue a career in plastic surgery.