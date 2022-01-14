ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
January 19, 1922
Mr. and Mrs. William Fisher celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Monday, Jan. 16.
L.C. Herried has decided to remodel the old Clemens blacksmith shop building into a tobacco warehouse.
The electric line is being extended to the T.W. Baker farm.
Hazel Raemisch entertained friends last week in honor of her 10th birthday anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. John Meuer celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary last Sunday.
Bids are being accepted by C.J. Schmidt for the new 32x36 ft. grade school building.
The Waunakee Electric Utility showed a net profit of $926.70 this year.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 20, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kaltenberg announce the birth of a son at their home on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Henry J. Adler was surprised by neighbors and friends last Sunday, the occasion being his birthday anniversary.
Miss Gladys McGuire has been appointed assistant secretary to Governor Zimmerman.
Miss Elizabeth Endres, 81, died at her home at Madison as a result of a fall about three months ago.
Mr. and Mrs. C.E. McWatty are attending the Auto Show in Milwaukee.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 16, 1947
R.P. Koltes and Harry Koltes have purchased a two-story garage building at Stoughton. They will remodel it into a hardware store.
Mrs. Joseph Dahmen, 58, Middleton, died Sunday at a Madison Hospital after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ziegler announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 12.
We finally received that long-awaited forecast weather and most farmers are busy stripping tobacco.
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvanus Ballweg of DeForest announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, Jan. 12, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 17, 1952
Miss Delores Haber and William Bultman were united in marriage in St. John’s parsonage on Saturday, Jan. 12.
Elizabeth Pertzborn, 33, passed away at the home of her parents, the Theodore Pertzborns, on Jan. 10.
The Hard Rocks, a team composed of UW football greats, will play the Civic Club team here on Feb. 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Otto Koltes announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 13.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 11, 1962
Miss Kathleen Mary Fitzgerald and Stanley Joseph Spahn exchanged marriage vows Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Waunakee High School’s Warrior basketball team suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost to an inspired Sauk City team Tuesday night at Sauk by a score of 46-47 in a thrilling battle.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Statz are rejoicing over the arrival of a son on Monday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Thomas Caucutt, 48, Madison, brother of Arnold Caucutt, died of a heart attack Tuesday while at work.
An exciting opportunity to aid in world peace and understanding, and which will eventually enable a high-school student to live and study abroad for a year, has been proposed in Waunakee. The plan to sponsor a foreign student through the American Field Service was presented by Mrs. John Marshal of Madison to a group which met at the home of Mrs. Fred Wipperfurth on Jan. 2.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 20, 1972
Dane County Supervisor Roman Ripp, Waunakee, an eight-year member of the county board, announced Monday that he will not seek re-election to the board this spring.
With the scheduled occupancy date just two weeks away, workmen are putting the finishing touches on the new High School building.
Gordon Walling, a Waunakee police officer since Oct. 15 of last year, turned in his resignation to become effective Jan. 27.
Thomas C. Larson has been elected assistant cashier of the First Wisconsin Bank of Waunakee by the bank’s Board of Directors.
James Tierney, Waunakee, announced this week that he will be a candidate for the County Board as Supervisor representing the towns of Westport, Burke, and Blooming Grove.
Dr. Knight Bakke announced Tuesday that he is not seeking re-election to the school board this spring.
The Bank of Waunakee saluted Bob Bernards for his outstanding community service as Scoutmaster of the Waunakee Scout Troop for the last 11 years.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 14, 1982
Kaltenberg Seed Company entered international trade last week when it began shipping its products to Leghorn, Italy.
Sue Price of Waunakee is a member of the Luther College Concert Band, which will present concerts in California, Arizona and Hawaii on its annual tour Jan. 10-27.
The Hiawatha Gun Club elected Gordon Reed of Waunakee president at the club’s annual meeting Jan. 6.
The top local winners in the youth Free Throw Basketball Contest sponsored by the Waunakee Knights of Columbus were Della Holmen (girls’ competition) and Don Utter (boys’ competition).
The Westport Town Board Jan. 5 approved a resolution authorizing Webcrafters, Inc. of Madison to issue Industrial Development bonds to finance construction of a warehouse in Westport.
The thermometer registered zero Tuesday morning. It was a heat wave compared to the official 22 below reached Sunday morning when high winds caused a windchill of almost 70 below.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 9, 1992
After the Tuesday deadline for filing nomination papers, it appears that voters in the Waunakee area will have some choices. Four candidates have filed for three seats on the Waunakee Village Board. They are William Lundy, Tim Luttrell and incumbents Pat Gile and Judy Hamre.
The Waunakee Village Board’s parks and buildings committee was expected to vote Wednesday to close Water Tower Hill Park to sledding due to hazards to sledders and to property damage at the foot of the hill.
Robert and Susan Manske of Waunakee are happy to announce the birth of a daughter on Dec. 31 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Waunakee Warriors boys’ basketball team came from behind by a score of 68-58 at Waunakee last Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 10, 2002
As the Olympic torch made its way through Wisconsin last weekend, a Waunakee man helped it along the way. Don Williams’ job was to carry the flaming torch for a while and pass the flame to five-time Olympic gold medalist Bonnie Blair Cruikshank.
Waunakee Rotary held a Club Assembly on Jan. 3. The club donated $1,000 from the Christmas party auction to the local food pantry.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Gil Roessler, whose days are filled with service to others.
Delmore F. Marks, age 81, of Dane, a retired carpenter for Findorff Builders, died on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Lodi Good Samaritan Center. He was born in Dane and served in World War II.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 12, 2012
The Waunakee School District has one more year to spend bond money from the 2010 high-school referendum.
Waunakee’s Economic Development Committee (EDC) made some minor revisions to application guidelines for the village’s Tourism and Community Betterment Fund Monday. Village officials made the revisions so that applications could be available to community groups looking to apply for tourism grants.
The recommendations are back from a governor-led task force aiming to help increase reading scores in Wisconsin with some changes that could be on the horizon. Gov. Scott Walker headed up the diverse 14-person Read to Lead Task Force which came up with a series of recommendations earlier this month.
Unless a candidate announces a write-in campaign, Waunakee-area voters will see only familiar names at the polls when they vote in local elections this spring. No challengers have filed papers for the Waunakee Board of Education, Village Board or area town seats in the April 3 election.
The Waunakee boys basketball team rallied to win in overtime against Reedsburg.
The Waunakee Community School District is beginning the enrollment process for 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) for the 2012-13 school year.
The Salvation Army of Dane County red kettle campaign came in at more than its budgeted goal, but was less than the $715,000 it hoped to bring in during the holiday season. The donations collected in Dane County totaled $681,104; the initial campaign goal was $660,000.
Voters in the 2nd Congressional District will see a crowded ballot in the Aug. 14 Democratic Primary. A fourth candidate has announced that he will seek the nomination for that seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin.