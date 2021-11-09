Middleton’s common council has approved the first reading of a rezoning ordinance to amend the general implementation plan (GIP) for the Community of Bishops Bay, allowing developer Terrence Wall to site a natural-burial cemetery at the northern edge of the development.
City planner and zoning administrator Mark Opitz said the master development plan for Bishops Bay, which was adopted in 2015 but still serves as the GIP for land use in the development, had identified a 20-acre parcel off Oncken Road as a Neighborhood Civic (NC) lot type and did not list cemeteries as either a permitted or conditional use of the property. Opitz explained that a GIP amendment would be needed to allow the creation of a natural-burial cemetery at the site, which an applicant had recently submitted a rezone application to do.
That applicant was Wisconsin Foundation president Terrence Wall, CEO of T. Wall Enterprises.
Wall said his company had supported an alternative use for the site south of Oncken Road, where Cross Lutheran Church once sought permission to build a worship facility and parochial school, but local officials rejected the proposal because water and sewer had not been extended to the site.
“We had proposed a school here,” Wall told common-council members at their Nov. 2 meeting. “But you, the city, said no. And that’s fine. That’s your choice. But now, we’ve come forth with this (natural-burial cemetery) proposal, which is pretty much the only thing that can go here.”
The GIP amendment was the subject of considerable discussion in mid- to late September, as the city’s plan commission and its joint zoning committee considered how to proceed with the cemetery proposal.
Members received e-mails from nearly a dozen residents at that time, voicing opposition to the amendment. Several said the cemetery would be a rotten deal for those living near the site, expressing concern that the decomposition of human bodies could contaminate groundwater in the area.
“I would like to express my sincere opposition to this rezoning. Not only would this change likely impact the surrounding natural habitat of many species of native nesting birds,” Bishops Bay resident Tessa Macomber said, “but one also has to wonder what the groundwater impact of such a facility and burial ground would have.”
Plan commissioners ultimately recommended approval of the GIP amendment, with a list of contingencies that Wisconsin Foundation would need to meet prior to opening for business. Among them was a requirement that the company submit a groundwater report “by a qualified engineer showing that the project will not have adverse effects on existing nearby wells.”
Wall combatted concerns about groundwater contamination last week, asserting that the cemetery posed “literally zero” risk of polluting nearby wells.
“First of all, bodies that decompose over time do not contaminate. I’ll make that very clear. In a traditional cemetery that has embalming,” Wall said, “that does create contamination. This situation does not. It’s no different than a deer that dies naturally on the ground and then decomposes.”
Wall noted that no chemicals are used in green burials such as the ones that would take place at the site, making the cemetery a green and sustainable use.
Some residents have expressed additional concerns.
Middleton resident Craig Mahlum said he questioned the financial viability of the cemetery, noting that the only other green-burial facility in Wisconsin has generated a total of 250 burials over the past 10 years. While the applicants for the Bishops Bay cemetery have estimated twice that number of burials in a single acre alone, Mahlum argued that realistic numbers would not support long-term maintenance of the site and its facilities.
“Who will pay for it? The citizens of Middleton,” Mahlum said. “I just hope the common council will consider the fact that, if this venture fails for any reason, it will be a forever failure. You can’t tear it down. You can’t remodel it, or easily move it, if a cemetery doesn’t perform as expected.”
Alder Mark Sullivan expressed his own concerns with the proposal, arguing that Bishops Bay residents had effectively been deceived by the developer.
“The comprehensive plan does not include a cemetery in this location or, actually, any location in Bishops Bay,” Sullivan said. “It is clearly a significant deviation from what has been communicated to the buyers in this development. I think it just goes in the face of assertions that have been made to the residents of Bishops Bay.”
“I have had significant feedback from the residents,” Sullivan added. “They are vehemently opposed to this change in their community.”
Sullivan made a motioned to deny the GIP amendment. The motion failed to generate further discussion and fell by a 2-5 vote.
Common-council members approved the first reading shortly thereafter, with at least one alder stating she was comfortable that groundwater in the area would not be adversely affected. Wall said a 250-foot buffer would separate the cemetery from the nearest well.
“There’s no plastics, no metals, no embalming, no concrete, nothing unnatural being put into the ground here,” Wall said. “This is a green and sustainable use that frankly, I think, will become the trend for all cemeteries going forward in the state of Wisconsin.”