The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes in 2020. It has had a big effect on how teams, groups and organizations do fundraisers and those who receive the donations.
The Waunakee girls golf team does an annual fundraiser that benefits the team and local charities. Because of the pandemic, the Warriors had to come up with a new way to raise money.
“We have done fundraising in the past and do something simple with our team and the community,” Waunakee senior Aly Kinzel said. “We did carwashes and things like that. But we know that would be a lot slower to do with COVID.”
The Lady Warriors chose to sell butter braids as this year’s fundraiser. They were sold online to limit contact between the athletes and those buying the pastry product.
“We were able to do it in a safe way, which was the best option for us,” Kinzel said.
Those wishing to buy the butter braids where able to order them online. They could choose which golfer to buy them from. The golfers then distributed the product.
“There was little to no contact at all,” Kinzel said.
The effort was a huge success. In a typical year, the Warriors raise about $500, which is split between the team and a charity. This year, they raised nearly $2,700.
The Lady Warriors donated half of the proceeds, $1,345, to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
“This means more than years before because this is the most we have raised and the Carbone Cancer Center has not been getting the donations they usually get,” Warrior senior Natalie Hoege said.
The impressive fundraising effort capped off a remarkable season for the Warriors, who had one of the best seasons in program history.
“We were grateful we had a season,” Hoege said. “We all grinded during the offseason and used that to become our best.”
After a near perfect regular-season, the Lady Warriors claimed a WIAA regional title and were second at sectionals.
At the state tournament, Waunakee had its highest finish in 10 years. They finished second to Brookfield Central.
“I didn’t even know we were going to state when it happened,” Hoege said. “The opportunity didn’t cross our minds because we didn’t know if there was going to be a state tournament and if we were going to be allowed to play.”
