The Waunakee boys soccer team continued its impressive run to start the alternate fall season with two more shutout last week.
The Warriors held on for a thrilling 1-0 victory over visiting Beloit Memorial on April 19.
Waunakee earned its third straight shutout after blanking visiting Fort Atkinson 6-0 on April 22.
The Warriors, who have five shutouts this spring, improved to 6-1-1 with the wins.
Waunakee will close out the alternate fall season with home games against Middleton (April 29, 7 p.m.), Eau Claire North (May 1, 10:30 a.m.), Eau Claire Memorial (May 1, 2 p.m.) and Monona Grove (May 3, 7 p.m.).
Waunakee 1
Beloit Memorial 0
The matchup was an intense defensive battle from the start.
The Warriors’ Zach Tiemeyer scored the lone goal of the game 38 minutes, 30 seconds into the first half.
The goal would hold up as Waunakee’s defense held Beloit off the scoreboard.
Warrior goalie Joey Fuhremann needed to make just two saves to earn the shutout.
Waunakee 6
Fort Atkinson 0
Against Fort Atkinson, the Warriors had a strong game both offensively and defensively.
Waunakee scored four goals in the first half and never looked back.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard 8:26 in with a goal by Jordan Lisowski. Lane Miller had the assist.
Mason Lee put Waunakee up 2-0 at the 23:32 mark after scoring off an assist by Isaiah Jakel.
Decker Storch scored two late first-half goals to put Waunakee up 4-0 at halftime. Lee had the assist on his first goal, while Jackson Ehle helped on the second.
The Warriors put the finishing touches on the win with two goals early in the second half.
Lee picked up his second goal of the contest at the 52:41 mark off an assist by Tiemeyer.
Less than two minutes later, Lisowski scored his second goal of the night. Charlie Steck had the assist.
Jonathon Orlowski and Lawson Kuhn both saw action in goal for Waunakee. They combined for three saves in the shutout.
