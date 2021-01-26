Former Cap Times journalist Rob Zaleski will take part in an author visit at Waunakee Public Library next week, to discuss his book “Ed Garvey Unvarnished: Lessons from a Visionary Progressive.”
Zaleski worked as a news columnist for the Capital Times from 1985 until 2008.
Prior to that, he served as sports editor for the paper. Zaleski said his childhood dream was to cover the Green Bay Packers, an opportunity that presented itself to him in the early 1970s.
“The printers at the Green Bay Press Gazette went on strike, and they started their own newspaper,” Zaleski said. “They were looking for a sports editor, and I was only 24. It was a very shaky situation; the printers didn’t have much money. But I agreed to become sports editor.”
The publication would become known as the Green Bay Daily News. During his tenure with the paper, Zaleski met executive director of the newly formed NFL Players Association Ed Garvey.
The average salary in the NFL at that time was $24,000.
A young but confident lawyer, Garvey immediately began bargaining for higher wages among the NFL athletes he represented. The players respected him, but many had different thoughts.
“He was widely called in that period one of the most despised men in America,” Zaleski said. “Football fans hated Ed Garvey. They didn’t think football players should be paid big salaries to play a kids’ game. And he was just despised. When fans heard his name, they were cursing and shouting.”
By 1974, the players were threatening to go on strike.
As sports editor for the local paper, Zaleski’s job was to find out if and when that would happen. Fortunately for him, the union’s executive director proved to be a good source for information.
“Garvey, unbeknownst to anyone at the time, would call us from Washington D.C.” Zaleski said. “And he would leak to us when the players were going on strike, what the players’ strategy was. So our little newspaper broke several huge stories that were picked up on the wire service. And a lot of my colleagues at other newspapers were saying, ‘Where in the heck are you getting these scoops?’ Nobody knew, and it wasn’t revealed until decades later that it was Garvey himself.”
Zaleski moved to Madison two years later, to work for United Press International.
He joined the Cap Times in 1981, where aside from a one-year stint in Los Angeles, Zaleski would remain until 2008 when he was downsized out of his job.
An out-of-work freelancer, Zaleski recalled driving through the Arboretum after the 2010 election.
“Low and behold, I hear Ed Garvey being interviewed on public radio. And he was talking about how appalled and shocked he was by the results, and what liberal Democrats needed to do to regain having a significant voice in the Democratic party,” said Zaleski, a self-described progressive. “And the thought all of a sudden occurred to me, ‘I wonder if Garvey would be interested in sitting down for interviews.’”
Zaleski decided to pitch the idea to his former colleague.
Garvey had quit the NFL Players Association in the early ‘80s, and moved to Madison himself. He agreed to share his story, and sat down for a series of 17 interviews with Zaleski in 2011.
“And the interviews were just unbelievable,” Zaleski said. “Ed Garvey could’ve been a comedian. He could’ve been on stage, or a late-night talk show host. And one of the things I admired about Ed Garvey is that, while he was a progressive and he was good friends with Bernie Sanders, if he thought that Democrats weren’t living up to their ideals, he would be sharply critical of them as well.”
Zaleski shares his interviews with the former NFL Players Association director in his book, “ED Garvey Unvarnished: Lessons from a Visionary Progressive.” The book is available on Amazon, through the UW Press website and at various book stores in the area.
Zaleski’s author visit will take place Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending his upcoming can do so virtually, at https://zoom.us/j/95610823574.
