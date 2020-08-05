Crossing guard Norman Wildes will be commemorated with a bench at Heritage Elementary this fall, in recognition of his service to the Waunakee school district.
Wildes served as crossing guard for more than a decade, all the way up until his death in July.
“Many people know him as the crossing guard who waved to everybody,” superintendent Randy Guttenberg said. “And I think it’s a beautiful thing that we have the community stepping forward, wanting to recognize what he contributed to our kids and to our community.”
More than 100 donors have contributed to the memorial, now in the process of manufacturing, through an online fundraiser set up by Waunakee resident Jenna Wallin.
As Heritage students, Wallin’s children interacted with Wildes on a daily basis and were fond of those interactions.
“I would describe him as the grandpa that everyone wanted. He would put a smile on everyone’s face. He was always goofy, joking that you were going to hit him,” Wallin said. “And when Norm passed away, there was funeral. But I couldn’t bring my kids (due to social distancing).”
Wallin said her goal was to remember Wildes in some form or fashion.
“I started really small,” Wallin said. “I was going for something like getting the kids together and doing some artwork on the sidewalk where Mr. Norm would stand. Then I just threw it out there, seeing if anybody would be interested in doing a bench. And that’s where it started.”
Wallin reached out to a manufacturer, to obtain cost estimates for the memorial. They told her the bench would cost $2,000. Its cement base would add on another $1,000.
So she set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $3,000. It took less than a day to raise the funds.
“It was just something that the community wanted,” Wallin said. “Everyone I talk to says what a great man Mr. Norm was. And they just wanted to do something positive for him because, even if it was little things like joking around, he made such an impact on everyone’s life.”
In addition to his duties as a crossing guard, Wildes was known for volunteering inside the school as well. He spent many days helping kindergartners with their reading, writing and math.
“He has volunteered in a number of classrooms over the years,” Heritage principal Dan Carter said in a July 13 e-mail to parents. “Always known for a big smile and friendly wave, he will be dearly missed. Some students and families knew Norm well, and some did not know Norm at all, but those that did were moved by his positivity.”
To date, the fundraiser for Wildes’s memorial has raised $3,754.
Graber Manufacturing has been selected to build the bench, which was approved for donation at the Waunakee school board’s July 27 meeting.
“What better way to remember Mr. Norm than to have a memorial bench at Heritage,” Wallin stated in a letter to the board. “This will be a place children and adults can grieve his loss, sit with friends, and laugh about his stories.”
Wallin said the bench will take approximately 7 weeks to build. She and Carter have been in discussion as to its exact placement at the elementary school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.