The Town of Westport has adopted an amendment to its zoning code that will allow more farmers to harvest livestock in the township.
A motion passed at the town board’s June 21 meeting added language to their code of ordinances that loosens regulations around facilities in which livestock harvesting takes place, allowing them to operate as close as 200 feet of a residential building. The previous standard was 1,500 feet.
Administrator Tom Wilson said the revision was originally requested by farmers in Springfield – one of six townships to withdraw from Dane County’s zoning authority in 2017 – where owners of smaller farms were unable to slaughter their own cattle due to regulations that prohibited them from doing so near a residence, even when that house belonged to the farmers themselves.
“They’ve had farmers that are actually close to their own residence or a second residence on their property, and this prevented them (from harvesting cattle on their farm),” Wilson said.
Since that request, other towns have started looking at their livestock-harvesting ordinance as well.
The Town of Westport was the most recent township to do so, as it considered reducing the mandatory buffer between a harvesting facility and surrounding residential buildings.
Existing regulations stated that “livestock harvesting facilities may not be located less than 1,500 feet from any residential building and 300 feet from any lot line other than that of the owner of the premises or employees,” a policy that made siting smaller harvesting operations difficult.
Westport’s plan commission considered an amendment to the ordinance at its June 14 meeting, which proposed that facilities butchering less than 100 animals be permitted closer to residences.
The proposal suggested a buffer of 200 feet from residential buildings for facilities in that category.
Some commissioners expressed concern that the proposed buffer was too short, while others questioned the reason 100 animals was selected as the threshold for the looser regulations.
Mark Hazelbaker, an attorney who works on behalf of several area communities, told Westport officials that the number came from informal discussions with other town boards members who had elected to regulate their own zoning and were considering the same revision.
“The consensus is that 100 animals is a threshold where a small operation might be able to succeed,” stated Hazelbaker, who helped draft the new ordinance.
Wilson noted that the policy would be limited in its application.
“These facilities are allowed only as a conditional use, and only in agricultural, manufacturing and commercial zoning districts. That is not changing,” Wilson told plan commissioners. “This change will allow for those smaller operations on farms or in those zoning districts, of course with conditions as may be imposed by the town, and only after public hearing and review.”
The plan commission ultimately recommended that the amendment be adopted, by a 3-1 vote.
Westport supervisors took the proposal under consideration at their June 21 meeting, where one official noted that there would be income limitations to the ordinance as well.
“If you’re going to do a small operation, you can make up to $150,000 a year annually,” supervisor John Cuccia said. “But if you do two weeks of 100 cattle, you’re done for the year. You’ve made your $150,000. It’s not like there are going to be 100 cattle (butchered) every week.”
The amendment was eventually passed by a 5-0 vote. Wilson said the ordinance will go into effect once official notice has been published in the Waunakee Tribune.
Also at its June 21 meeting, the town board:
- Asked administration whether the town had received any further complaints about Camp Beef Butter BBQ. Wilson said the business owner has addressed concerns related to both noise and parking, and that plan commissioners found him to be more responsive than other businesses in the area.
- Received an administrative report about an upcoming land annexation. Wilson said the Statz family recently filed a petition to have their lot on which Carl F. Statz & Sons is located annexed by the Village of Waunakee. Once the petition is approved, the property will then be sold to business-park developer MLG.
- Received an update about this year’s road improvements. Wilson said a change order will be made to the contract that adds three roads to the original scope of work. Harris Circle, Cherokee Valley Pass and Rankin Lane will now be included in the 2021 project. The additional work has been estimated at approximately $250,000.